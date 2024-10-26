MagazineBuy Print

Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 0-2 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans up against Dabang Delhi later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 20:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.

The scores will read: Mumba - Bengal (1st match) | Telugu - Delhi (2nd match)

  • October 26, 2024 20:01
    2-3

    Maninder Singh takes a bonus, Bengal gets back into the lead.

  • October 26, 2024 20:00
    2-2

    Manjeet uses his reach, gets a running hand touch on Mayur Kadam.

  • October 26, 2024 20:00
    1-2

    Mumba opens its account with a bonus. Manjeet is the raider. 

  • October 26, 2024 20:00
    0-2

    Positive start for Bengal as Maninder tags Ajit Chavan before Sombir goes out of bounds. 

  • October 26, 2024 19:58
    Toss: Mumba | The scores will read Mumba - Bengal

    U Mumba won the toss and chose the choice of court: Right

  • October 26, 2024 19:15
    Mumba vs Bengal | Starting Lineups

    U MUMBA: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit Chouhan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Rinku, Sombir

    BENGAL WARRIORZ: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur

  • October 26, 2024 19:00
    Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11
  • October 26, 2024 18:52
    Mumba vs Bengal | Squads

    U MUMBA: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, M. Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Satish Kannan, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Shubham Kumar

    BENGAL WARRIORS: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar

  • October 26, 2024 18:50
    Pro Kabaddi League Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 26, 2024 18:08
    Live Streaming Info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 26, 2024 18:07
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 9, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.

    U Mumba will take on Bengal Warriorz in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match.

