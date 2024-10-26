Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 0-2 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans up against Dabang Delhi later

Key Updates
- October 26, 2024 20:012-3
Maninder Singh takes a bonus, Bengal gets back into the lead.
- October 26, 2024 20:002-2
Manjeet uses his reach, gets a running hand touch on Mayur Kadam.
- October 26, 2024 20:001-2
Mumba opens its account with a bonus. Manjeet is the raider.
- October 26, 2024 20:000-2
Positive start for Bengal as Maninder tags Ajit Chavan before Sombir goes out of bounds.
- October 26, 2024 19:58Toss: Mumba | The scores will read Mumba - Bengal
U Mumba won the toss and chose the choice of court: Right
- October 26, 2024 19:15Mumba vs Bengal | Starting Lineups
U MUMBA: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit Chouhan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Rinku, Sombir
BENGAL WARRIORZ: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur
- October 26, 2024 19:00Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11
- October 26, 2024 18:52Mumba vs Bengal | Squads
U MUMBA: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, M. Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Satish Kannan, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Shubham Kumar
BENGAL WARRIORS: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar
- October 26, 2024 18:50Pro Kabaddi League Preview
- October 26, 2024 18:08Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 26, 2024 18:07Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 9, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.
U Mumba will take on Bengal Warriorz in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 0-2 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans up against Dabang Delhi later
- Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s century powers Hyderabad to 290/1 against Pondicherry on Day 1
- Women’s Indian Open: Belgium’s De Roey jumps to joint-lead on Day 3, Hitaashee best Indian on show
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harshit Rana picks four but Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s century helps Assam stage fightback on day 1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE