Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 0-2 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans up against Dabang Delhi later

October 26, 2024 18:07

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 9, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.

U Mumba will take on Bengal Warriorz in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match.