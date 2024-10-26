MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 26.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 11:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ashwal Rai.
FILE PHOTO: Ashwal Rai. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashwal Rai. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU/The Hindu

VOLLEYBALL

Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship

Indian Railways beat host Germany in the final of the World Railway Volleyball Championship 2024 at Schwerin, Germany on Saturday.

It defeated Suisse 3-0 in the semifinal and extended its winning streak to three games en route to the summit clash.

The team did not lose a set and went on to win 3-0 against Germany, beating it 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Sneha, Avani miss out as Indian-American Gurleen moves ahead at LPGA Q-Series

Indian golfers Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth, who skipped the Hero Women’s Indian Open as it clashed with the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying, failed to reach the the Final Stage.

Sneha, the 2023 domestic Order of Merit winner, shot rounds of 73-72-73-78 to finish at 8-over and was Tied-144th, while Avani with rounds of 80-74-72-72 was 10-over and T-167 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, first-generation Indian-American, Gurleen Kaur, who had a low key first year on the LPGA, will make an attempt to get back to the Tour as she made the Q-Series finals.

The 24-year-old, who played 15 events and made the cut in five, finished T-12 with cards of 70-70-70-69 to be 9-under as the top 35 and ties moved into the Final Stage.

The 2024 Qualifying Stage of LPGA Q-Series came to a close with 43 golfers advancing to Final Qualifying, all with a chance to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season.

England’s Mimi Rhodes and French amateur Adela Cernousek ultimately shared the top honours at Qualifying with the pair finishing the 72-hole event tied at 14-under.

Rounding out the top five were Melanie Green, Zoe Antoinette Campos and Bi Shin. Green and Campos were T3 while Shin signed off in solo fifth place.

The Final Qualifying portion of LPGA Q-Series will be held at Magnolia Grove Golf Club from December 5-9. The top-25 competitors and ties at the conclusion of Final Qualifying will earn their LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 season

- PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Ayush Pandey scores hundred vs Tamil Nadu; Bengal vs Kerala delayed due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Kohli for 17, IND loses fifth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan thrashes England in third Test to win series 2-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 308 LIVE Streaming info: Preview, fight card, when and where to watch Topuria vs Halloway title fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC: Julieta closes in on the big league; Bo Nickal on the rise
    Nigamanth P
  4. Experts weigh in on importance of sport in child’s formative years during Get Kids To Play summit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Consistency vital for India to cross semifinal hurdle in big hockey events: German great Furste
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Ayush Pandey scores hundred vs Tamil Nadu; Bengal vs Kerala delayed due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Kohli for 17, IND loses fifth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan thrashes England in third Test to win series 2-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment