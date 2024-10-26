Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Tripura vs Mumbai toss delayed; TN hosts Chhattisgarh

Key Updates
- October 26, 2024 08:47Andhra vs Himachal - Toss
Himachal Pradesh won the toss and will field first.
- October 26, 2024 08:44BIH vs KAR - Toss
Karnataka has won the toss and will field first.
- October 26, 2024 08:43Preview: Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
A confident Tamil Nadu will look to continue its fine start to the Ranji Trophy campaign when it takes on Chhattisgarh in the third-round match (Elite Group D) at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Saturday.
- October 26, 2024 08:36Tripura vs Mumbai
The toss has been delayed for the Tripura vs Mumbai match due to a wet outfield in Agartala. Funny because there’s proper sunshine and no rain for the past couple of days here.
- On-ground reporter Dhruva Prasad
- October 26, 2024 08:34Preview: Bengal vs Kerala
Incessant rain due to the impact of Cyclone Dana has put a question mark over the Ranji Trophy Group-C fixture between Bengal and Kerala, scheduled to start at the Jadavpur University ground on Saturday.
- October 26, 2024 08:27Preview: Bihar vs Karnataka
The odds are stacked in Karnataka’s favour as it looks to shut the door on Ranji Trophy ‘Group C’ underdog Bihar’s qualification chances during its trip to the Moin-ul-Haq stadium.
- October 26, 2024 08:17Preview: Mumbai vs Tripura
After a chastening defeat to Baroda, followed by a morale-boosting triumph in the State derby against Maharashtra, defending champion Mumbai will have to contend with the absence of a host of its stars as it takes on a spirited Tripura at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium from Saturday.
- October 26, 2024 08:02Round 3 fixtures
Tripura vs Mumbai
Baroda vs Odisha
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services
Maharashtra vs Meghalaya
Rajasthan vs Gujarat
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh
Hyderabad vs Puducherry
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Kerala
Bihar vs Karnataka
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana
Jharkhand vs Chandigarh
Saurashtra vs Railways
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
Delhi vs Assam
Manipur vs Mizoram
Goa vs Nagaland
Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
- October 26, 2024 07:54Live streaming info
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website.
- October 26, 2024 07:44Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of round three of Ranji Trophy fixtures happening across the country. Stay tuned for live updates.
