Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Tripura vs Mumbai toss delayed; TN hosts Chhattisgarh

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Follow for all live score updates from the third round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country.

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 09:05 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the third round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country. 

  • October 26, 2024 08:47
    Andhra vs Himachal - Toss

    Himachal Pradesh won the toss and will field first. 

  • October 26, 2024 08:44
    BIH vs KAR - Toss

    Karnataka has won the toss and will field first. 

  • October 26, 2024 08:43
    Preview: Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

    A confident Tamil Nadu will look to continue its fine start to the Ranji Trophy campaign when it takes on Chhattisgarh in the third-round match (Elite Group D) at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Saturday.

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh

    Tamil Nadu will have a few forced changes following the departure of Washington Sundar (India), B. Sai Sudharsan, and B. Indrajith (both India A) for national duties. 

  • October 26, 2024 08:36
    Tripura vs Mumbai

    The toss has been delayed for the Tripura vs Mumbai match due to a wet outfield in Agartala. Funny because there’s proper sunshine and no rain for the past couple of days here. 

    - On-ground reporter Dhruva Prasad

  • October 26, 2024 08:34
    Preview: Bengal vs Kerala

    Incessant rain due to the impact of Cyclone Dana has put a question mark over the Ranji Trophy Group-C fixture between Bengal and Kerala, scheduled to start at the Jadavpur University ground on Saturday.


    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms

    CAB, which shifted the Kerala match out of Kalyani, requested the BCCI to defer the duel because of the cyclone threat, but it was in vain.

  • October 26, 2024 08:27
    Preview: Bihar vs Karnataka

    The odds are stacked in Karnataka’s favour as it looks to shut the door on Ranji Trophy ‘Group C’ underdog Bihar’s qualification chances during its trip to the Moin-ul-Haq stadium.

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle

    The round-three match is being held ‘behind closed doors’ starting Saturday with the Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Kumar Tiwary requesting spectators to follow the scores

  • October 26, 2024 08:17
    Preview: Mumbai vs Tripura

    After a chastening defeat to Baroda, followed by a morale-boosting triumph in the State derby against Maharashtra, defending champion Mumbai will have to contend with the absence of a host of its stars as it takes on a spirited Tripura at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium from Saturday.

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai hunts for win on the road against spirited Tripura without key first-team stars

    With Mumbai sitting fourth in the standings with six points, it will be keener for a result against second-placed Tripura, which the 42-time champion beat by 10 wickets when the two last met.

  • October 26, 2024 08:02
    Round 3 fixtures

    Tripura vs Mumbai

    Baroda vs Odisha

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Services

    Maharashtra vs Meghalaya

    Rajasthan vs Gujarat

    Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh

    Hyderabad vs Puducherry

    Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha

    Bengal vs Kerala

    Bihar vs Karnataka

    Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh

    Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana

    Jharkhand vs Chandigarh

    Saurashtra vs Railways

    Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

    Delhi vs Assam

    Manipur vs Mizoram

    Goa vs Nagaland

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim

  • October 26, 2024 07:54
    Live streaming info

    The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

    The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. 

  • October 26, 2024 07:44
    Welcome

    Welcome to the coverage of round three of Ranji Trophy fixtures happening across the country. Stay tuned for live updates. 

