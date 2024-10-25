MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu will have a few forced changes following the departure of Washington Sundar (India), B. Sai Sudharsan, and B. Indrajith (both India A) for national duties. 

Published : Oct 25, 2024 18:23 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu captain N. Jagadeesan during a practice session at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket grounds in Coimbatore on Friday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh from Saturday.
Tamil Nadu captain N. Jagadeesan during a practice session at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket grounds in Coimbatore on Friday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh from Saturday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu captain N. Jagadeesan during a practice session at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket grounds in Coimbatore on Friday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh from Saturday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

A confident Tamil Nadu will look to continue its fine start to the Ranji Trophy campaign when it takes on Chhattisgarh in the third-round match (Elite Group D) at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Saturday.

After smashing Saurashtra by an innings in the season-opener here a fortnight ago, TN came within two wickets off another innings victory against Delhi. Only bad light and some deliberate stalling by the Delhi lower-order prevented N. Jagadeesan’s men from claiming seven points.

The southern side has made Coimbatore its fortress, winning its last four encounters at this venue by an innings, and would hope to extend the successful run.

ALSO READ: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle

The home team, though, will have a few forced changes following the departure of Washington Sundar (India), B. Sai Sudharsan, and B. Indrajith (both India A) for national duties. 

The management has to figure out an opening partner for skipper N. Jagadeesan, while all-rounder Vijay Shankar and M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar could slot in the middle-order. With the pitch expected to aid the spinners, TN might be tempted to rest one of its pacers and play an extra tweaker.

“We are extremely proud of how we have played and the brand of cricket. Even in the last match, we bowled nearly 190 overs over two days and maintaining the same energy was a task, but everyone did it,” said Jagadeesan.

Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, will want to get some points on board, having managed just two so far. The Amandeep Khare-led has the depth in its line-up to give the host a run for its money. 

Most of the batters have runs under their belt, and the outfit has a decent spin attack led by Ajay Mandal. In the previous game against Saurashtra, Khare slammed a brilliant double-century while Sanjeet Desai scored a ton. However, the in-form TN bowlers in their backyard will pose a sterner test, and how the visitor’s batters tackle them could determine the course of the contest.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

N. Jagadeesan /

Vijay Shankar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A wins the toss, opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bihar prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi available for selection against Karnataka
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A wins the toss, opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment