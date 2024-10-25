India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A 104/0 (12 overs); Akbari, Atal hit fifty

Key Updates
- October 25, 2024 19:546AFG-A in 13 overs
Chahar for his third. SIX! Akbari clears his front foot to get to this wide delivery and smacks it over mid wicket. A no ball from Rahul Chahar. A free hit coming in and Atal will be on strike. SIX off the free hit and he’s bowled another no ball. SIX more! Another step out and he lofts this one over long on.
- October 25, 2024 19:5050AFG-A 104/0 in 12 overs
Badoni to Atal, a misfield at covers allows him a single. Akbari goes down the ground, does not time it and gets just one. Tilak makes up for the misfield earlier, makes a diving stop to keep a punch to just one run. FIFTY FOR AKBARI! Gets it in 33 balls with a drive to sweeper cover. FOUR through long off and that’s FIFTY FOR ATAL TOO.
- October 25, 2024 19:46AFG-A 94/0 in 11 overs
Chahar again. He keeps the deliveries wide, bowls a couple of wrong one, forcing the batters to generate power for their shots. Succeeds in avoiding boundaries, just six off it.
- October 25, 2024 19:41AFG-A 89/0 in 10 overs
Tilak Varma to bowl now. A short delivery to start with, Atal pulls but there is a deep mid wicket, keeps it down to a single. Akbari hits it back towards Tilak, who sees the ball escape his reach, allowing a single. On the pads, Atal places it to long on for another run. Another single to long on makes it four off the over.
- October 25, 2024 19:37AFG-A 85/0 in 9 overs
SIX! Badoni is short once again and Atal rocks back into his crease to pull this over mid wicket. An appeal for stumping. Badoni floats this outside off, Atal leans in for a drive and is done by the turn. Prabhsimran takes the bails off in a flash and the third umpire has been called upon. The foot goes up in the air for a moment but he gets it down before the bails come off.
- October 25, 2024 19:326AFG-A 76/0 in 8 overs
Rahul Chahar for the first time today. India needs a wicket from him. Full outside off, Akbari drives to sweeper cover for a single. Atal clips through long on off his back foot. SIX! In the slot from Chahar and this one disappears over mid wicket. Follows up with a wide. A single to deep cover on the fourth delivery. A single for Atal to end the over.
- October 25, 2024 19:29AFG-A 65/0 in 7 overs
Another over for Badoni. Keeps it stump-to-stump in this over, gives away four singles. Some semblance of control for India in this over.
- October 25, 2024 19:246AFG-A 61/0 in 6 overs
Aaqib to Akbari, SIX! That has been smoked over mid wicket. A single on the next delivery to point. The third is a slower one, Atal works it away to short fine and runs a quick single. FOUR! Akbari gets it in the slot and he crunches it past long on. FOUR more! Akbari just breaks his wrist on this late cut, picks the gap between backward point and third man. FOUR to finish. Short and wide and Akbari slaps this down the ground. 20 runs off the over.
- October 25, 2024 19:204AFG-A 41/0 in 5 overs
Ayush Badoni into the attack. Akbari swats it through mid on for two runs. Slightly short from Badoni, Akbari pulls it, the man is getting under it but the ball lands short. FOUR! Atal shuffles across and slams it over third man.
- October 25, 2024 19:176AFG-A 34/0 in 4 overs
Kamboj for his second. FOUR! Atal heaves it over the infield and the mid on fielder watches it sail over. SIX! Creams it over cover-point, not in full control of this but it still lands over the ropes. 16 runs from the over, a big one for Afghanistan.
- October 25, 2024 19:154AFG-A 18/0 in 3 overs
A bowling change right away. Seven runs off it that includes a crisp cut through backward point for FOUR.
- October 25, 2024 19:154AFG-A 11/0 in 2 overs
Aaqib Khan keeps it tight to the start the over. Akbari picks a FOUR through long off.
- October 25, 2024 19:014AFG-A 7/0 in 1 over
Kamboj to Akbari, FOUR! Wide and cut away through point. He tries to cut the second too, gets an under-edge to third man for a single. Atal gets off the mark with a run down to third man. Another tap to third man from Akbari, one run. The fifth is left alone by Atal.
- October 25, 2024 19:00AFG-A 0/0
Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari to open the innings for the Afghan Atalan.
Anshul Kamboj to bowl the first over for India.
- October 25, 2024 18:41Lineups
India A: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan
Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami
- October 25, 2024 18:38Toss - AFG
Afghanistan wins the toss, opts to bat against India.
- October 25, 2024 18:18India A’s Results
beat Pakistan A by 7 runs
beat UAE by 7 wickets
beat Oman by 6 wickets
- October 25, 2024 18:13IND-A vs AFG-A Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers
Numan Shah, Prabhsimran Singh.
Batters
Sediqullah Atal, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni.
All-Rounders
Karim Janat, Abhishek Sharma (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nishant Sindhu.
Bowlers
Qais Ahmad, Raskikh Salam.
Team Composition - IND-A 6:5 AFG-A | Credits Left: 11.5
- October 25, 2024 18:08Predicted Lineups
India A: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan.
Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli (c), Numan Shah (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal, Faridoon Dawoodzai.
- October 25, 2024 18:01LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal be played?
The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Friday, October 25.
Where will the India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal be played?
The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
Where to watch the live streaming of India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal?
The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app.
