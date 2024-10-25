MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League?

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were surprised to see the team sheet for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood as the Portugal captain was missing from the matchday squad on Friday.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 19:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo has already missed a Champions League clash with a viral infection last month, sitting out of the game against Al Shorta.
Cristiano Ronaldo has already missed a Champions League clash with a viral infection last month, sitting out of the game against Al Shorta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo has already missed a Champions League clash with a viral infection last month, sitting out of the game against Al Shorta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were surprised to see the team sheet for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood as the Portugal captain was missing from the matchday squad on Friday.

Ronaldo has scored six goals and assisted two more in seven matches for Nassr this season and had also netted the winner in their previous Saudi Pro League fixture, a 1-0 win over Al Shabab.

However, the 39-year-old was left out of the squad for the away game against Al Kholood.

WHY IS RONALDO NOT PLAYING IN AL KHOLOOD VS AL NASSR?

Ronaldo’s absence from the matchday squad could be a strategic move by Stefano Pioli, with the team looking well in the Asian Champions League. There is no reported injury about the forward so far.

At 39, fitness could be an issue for the Portugal legend, something that could tamper Champions League hopes of Al Nassr, later in the season.

He has already missed a Champions League clash with a viral infection last month, sitting out of the game against Al Shorta.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” the club had then posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 1-6 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A 135/0 (13 overs); Chahar concedes 31 runs in an over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Pereyra Diaz scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo absent from matchday squad, Starting line-ups out, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo absent from matchday squad, Starting line-ups out, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG refuses league order to pay Mbappe 55 mn euros in back pay
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Gordon signing new Newcastle contract cuts out ‘needless noise’, says Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 1-6 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A 135/0 (13 overs); Chahar concedes 31 runs in an over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Pereyra Diaz scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo absent from matchday squad, Starting line-ups out, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment