Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League?

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were surprised to see the team sheet for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood as the Portugal captain was missing from the matchday squad on Friday.

Ronaldo has scored six goals and assisted two more in seven matches for Nassr this season and had also netted the winner in their previous Saudi Pro League fixture, a 1-0 win over Al Shabab.

However, the 39-year-old was left out of the squad for the away game against Al Kholood.

WHY IS RONALDO NOT PLAYING IN AL KHOLOOD VS AL NASSR?

Ronaldo’s absence from the matchday squad could be a strategic move by Stefano Pioli, with the team looking well in the Asian Champions League. There is no reported injury about the forward so far.

At 39, fitness could be an issue for the Portugal legend, something that could tamper Champions League hopes of Al Nassr, later in the season.

He has already missed a Champions League clash with a viral infection last month, sitting out of the game against Al Shorta.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” the club had then posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”