East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

East Bengal will clash against Paro FC in their AFC Challenge League 2024-25 opening group stage match at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu on Saturday.

Paro FC will take confidence from the fact that East Bengal is down on morale, given its torrid form this season, which saw the Red and Gold lose their first six matches of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Paro itself is in high spirits after winning its fourth consecutive Bhutan Premier League title recently. It will want to use its momentum and start its AFC Challenge League campaign with a win against Oscar Bruzon’s men.

There are no injury concerns for either team at the moment, and East Bengal should travel to Bhutan with all six of its foreigners. Mark Zothanpuia misses out after he was not included in the 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stages.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

East Bengal FC: Gill (GK); Rakip, Anwar, Hijazi, Lakra; Yuste, Crespo; Naorem Mahesh, Talal, Nandhakumar; Dimitrios Diamantakos

Paro FC: Gyeltshen (GK); Kinley, Ivanovic, Chetrim, Lalic; Unno, Chogyal; Asante, Opoku, Wangchuk; Gadze