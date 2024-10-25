MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 and 2 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister

The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 12:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday.
The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French Sports Minister Gil Averous announced on Thursday that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches might be suspended or halted completely if there are any further incidents of homophobic chants or violence.

This decision follows recent events that have brought increased scrutiny to fan behaviour.

The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday.

“We asked the French football federation (FFF) to apply strictly the FIFA protocol: suspension, interruption and definitive stoppage of the match. And we will do it from Sunday,” Averous told BFM TV.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced earlier on Thursday that two individuals responsible for initiating homophobic chants during the PSG match have been identified.

PSG won the match 4-2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 177/7, trails England by 90 runs; Shakeel, Noman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ligue 1 and 2 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks seven wickets; India bowled out for 156; New Zealand gets 102-run lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Klay Thompson’s 22 points in debut spark Mavs
    Reuters
  5. Rohit Sharma: ‘Probably read the pitch wrong... or did I?’
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1 and 2 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Why is AC Milan’s match against Bologna postponed?
    AP
  3. Tottenham teen Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
    AFP
  4. Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35
    AFP
  5. UEFA Conference League: Felix ends goal drought with brace for Chelsea, TNS makes history
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 177/7, trails England by 90 runs; Shakeel, Noman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ligue 1 and 2 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks seven wickets; India bowled out for 156; New Zealand gets 102-run lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Klay Thompson’s 22 points in debut spark Mavs
    Reuters
  5. Rohit Sharma: ‘Probably read the pitch wrong... or did I?’
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment