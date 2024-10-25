Ligue 1 and 2 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister

French Sports Minister Gil Averous announced on Thursday that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches might be suspended or halted completely if there are any further incidents of homophobic chants or violence.
This decision follows recent events that have brought increased scrutiny to fan behaviour.
The French football league’s governing body (LFP) condemned the homophobic chants that could be heard from the stands when Paris St Germain hosted Strasbourg last Saturday.
“We asked the French football federation (FFF) to apply strictly the FIFA protocol: suspension, interruption and definitive stoppage of the match. And we will do it from Sunday,” Averous told BFM TV.
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced earlier on Thursday that two individuals responsible for initiating homophobic chants during the PSG match have been identified.
PSG won the match 4-2.
