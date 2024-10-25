Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35

Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, the two clubs he played for in France, announced on Thursday.

“Rest in peace Abdelaziz,” Marseille wrote on X while PSG wrote of their “great sadness” at the news of his death.

Born in France, Barrada started his career at PSG before moving to Getafe in Spain.

Rest in peace, Abdelaziz 🕊️🖤



Olympique de Marseille is saddened to learn of the passing of its former player and Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada.



Having arrived in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder wore OM's colors for two seasons. Olympique de Marseille… pic.twitter.com/mpR2rDdqbp — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) October 24, 2024

After a short spell at Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi he returned to France with Marseille in 2014 but after two years moved back to the Gulf.

He played 28 times for Morocco between 2012 and 2015, scoring four times. He also played at the 2012 Olympics in London, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Honduras.