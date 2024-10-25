MagazineBuy Print

Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35

Born in France, Barrada started his career at PSG before moving to Getafe in Spain and returned to France with Marseille in 2014.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 11:26 IST , Marseille - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Abdelaziz Barrada
FILE PHOTO: Abdelaziz Barrada | Photo Credit: X/@PSG_inside
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abdelaziz Barrada | Photo Credit: X/@PSG_inside

Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, the two clubs he played for in France, announced on Thursday.

“Rest in peace Abdelaziz,” Marseille wrote on X while PSG wrote of their “great sadness” at the news of his death.

Born in France, Barrada started his career at PSG before moving to Getafe in Spain.

After a short spell at Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi he returned to France with Marseille in 2014 but after two years moved back to the Gulf.

He played 28 times for Morocco between 2012 and 2015, scoring four times. He also played at the 2012 Olympics in London, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Honduras.

