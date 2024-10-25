MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw

The host secured a draw after Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a second-half equaliser, following an early goal by Christian Eriksen.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 09:10 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Fenerbahce’s head coach Jose Mourinho greets Manchester United’s players prior the Europa League match.
Fenerbahce’s head coach Jose Mourinho greets Manchester United’s players prior the Europa League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fenerbahce’s head coach Jose Mourinho greets Manchester United’s players prior the Europa League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho wryly congratulated the referee who sent him off as one of the best in the world after his side drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, a score he teasingly called a good result for his former club.

The host secured a draw after Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a second-half equaliser, following an early goal by Christian Eriksen.

Mourinho, however, was typically the centre of attention and was shown a red card in the second half after a heated dispute with referee Clement Turpin, who he claimed was monitoring his behaviour while simultaneously following the match.

“The referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline,” the Portuguese told TNT Sports.

ALSO READ | Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

“I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench. That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world.”

The Portuguese, was full of praise for his side, who he said were the better team on the night.

“We played amazing. If we play like this in the Turkish league, we destroy everything because of course we played against a team with a superior level than us,” he said.

“We had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.

“I know English media will say United didn’t play well but I think it would be fair to say we did an extraordinary match and we were better than them. A good result for Man Utd,” added Mourinho, who was sacked by the English club in 2018.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jose Mourinho /

Europa League 2024-25 /

Fenerbahce /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: India 16/1 at Stumps, Rohit out for nought; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  5. Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  3. Europa League: Dovbyk penalty gives Roma 1-0 win against Kyiv; Ajax, Sociedad and Frankfurt register victories
    Reuters
  4. Europa League: Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red
    Reuters
  5. Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: India 16/1 at Stumps, Rohit out for nought; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  5. Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment