Europa League: Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

Joshua Zirkzee found Eriksen with a short pass and the Danish midfielder put United ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 07:40 IST , ISTANBUL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Allan Saint-Maximin fights for the ball with Christian Eriksen during the Europa League opening phase match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side drew 1-1 with his former club Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday after Christian Eriksen’s early goal was cancelled out by Youssef En-Nesyri.

United keeper Andre Onana pulled off a stunning acrobatic double save just before halftime to deny Fenerbahce and keep the dominant hosts from equalising.

ALSO READ | Icardi scores for Galatasaray in 3-0 win, Bodo/Glimt beats Braga

However, Onana couldn’t stop En-Nesyri four minutes after the break as he headed in Allan Saint-Maximin’s perfect cross to level the score for Fenerbache.

Mourinho was shown a red card just before the hour mark after a heated dispute with the referee that seemingly included some colourful language.

The closing minutes were largely uneventful, although United substitute Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher, adding to their mounting injury concerns.

United have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahce have five points.

