Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

OKH vs NAS: Here is everything you need to know about the telecast and live streaming info for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 06:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during an Asian Champions League match in Dubai.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during an Asian Champions League match in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during an Asian Champions League match in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

High-flying Al Nassr will clash against struggling Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah on Friday.

Al Nassr is currently in third with 17 points from seven outings and is undefeated in the league. It will be a strong favourite against Kholood, which is languishing in 15th, with five points from the same number of outings.

Stefano Pioli’s side is coming into this match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC in Al-Nassr’s third AFC Champions League game.

Al Kholood, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Al Fateh in its last fixture and has failed to win a match in its previous four outings. Its last win came in a 1-0 win against Al Wehba in September.

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr kick-off?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr will kick off at 8:35 PM IST on Friday, October 26 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah.
Where to watch the Al Kholood vs Al Nassr match?
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

