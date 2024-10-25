Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

High-flying Al Nassr will clash against struggling Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah on Friday.

Al Nassr is currently in third with 17 points from seven outings and is undefeated in the league. It will be a strong favourite against Kholood, which is languishing in 15th, with five points from the same number of outings.

Stefano Pioli’s side is coming into this match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC in Al-Nassr’s third AFC Champions League game.

Al Kholood, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Al Fateh in its last fixture and has failed to win a match in its previous four outings. Its last win came in a 1-0 win against Al Wehba in September.

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO