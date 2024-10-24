India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: GER takes 1-0 lead v IND with Mazkour goal at half-time; match updates

Key Updates
- October 24, 2024 16:0030’ SECOND QUARTER
India will hope to score in the second half.
- October 24, 2024 15:5628’
PC awarded to Germany as the ball hits Amit Rohidas inside the circle. The Germans fail to convert the PC to a goal.
- October 24, 2024 15:5426’
Jarmanpreet, as usual, makes no mistake in trapping an aerial ball inside the circle but the pass he makes doesnt make an impact as the ball doesnt hit the target.
- October 24, 2024 15:5225’
Prinz and Grambusch take center field, but arent able to penetrate into the Indian circle.
- October 24, 2024 15:5024’
Long corner for Germany and they keep referral and no PC retake for India.
- October 24, 2024 15:4924’
Raheel takes down the aerial and is tackled by Hinrichs. PC for India. No Harmanpreet Singh on field. Germans takes a review for another PC awarded.
- October 24, 2024 15:4622’
Sumit mistrapped, seems like Indians are not used to this turf.
- October 24, 2024 15:4420’
Vivek and Mandeep combine and it’s a PC for India. Halting is yet another problem for India as the ball is intercepted from Shamsher. However, a German counter is stopped.
- October 24, 2024 15:4219’
Germany fails to score via penalty corner.
- October 24, 2024 15:4218’ Germany with a Green card
Hasbach given a green card and Germany are a player short on the field. Can the India make use of the opportunity?
- October 24, 2024 15:4017’
Vishnu and Shamsher combine to trouble the Germans but there is no change in the scoreline.
- October 24, 2024 15:3816’
India presses hard.
- October 24, 2024 15:3515 FIRST QUARTER ENDS!
Loose by Germany near its circle, but India fails to capitalise on the same. Whistle is sounded and India trails 0-1 against Germany.
- October 24, 2024 15:3414’
PC for India. Winderfeder errs this time in defence. Harmanpreet to flick with Abhishek taking the injection. Danneberg saves yet another one, a back door by Harmanpreet is denied.
- October 24, 2024 15:3012’
This time a PC for Germany after an Indian foul. However, they fail to make it count as Lukas Windfeder errs. A rare mistake from the goalscorer from yesterday’s match.
- October 24, 2024 15:3011’
Yet another PC and same result another miss, this time a failed trap by Manpreet Singh.
- October 24, 2024 15:2910’
PC awarded to India after the ball is stopped by a German defenders foot. No change to India’s scoreline, however, yet another German counter-attack is launched. This time Hasbach misses an easy attempt to score with the Indian defence failing to find a solution.
- October 24, 2024 15:269’
Aditya Lalage’s shot is stopped by the German ‘keeper after Shamsher’s pass.
- October 24, 2024 15:246’ GERMANY SCORES!
Abhishek makes a circle entry from the left flank, but doesn’t take the opportunity. Germans ensue a counter-attack, similar to that of yesterday. A pass to Mazkour inside the Indian circle sees a flick and Krishan Pathak fails to block the ball as it enters the goal.
- October 24, 2024 15:195’
The PC was not awarded as a back stick was seen during a referral taken by New Zealand. A free hit was awarded to India.
- October 24, 2024 15:174’
Niklas steals the pass. Sukhjeet Singh makes amends for his miss on an aerial ball. However, few seconds later he manages to steal the ball and a PC is awarded to India.
- October 24, 2024 15:152’
The aerial ball by the Germans is intercepted by the Indian near their D.
- October 24, 2024 15:141’
India starts with the back press, but the Germans intercept and attempt to launch a counter attack via the left flank.
- October 24, 2024 15:06Anthems are played!
Anthems of both the nations are played. Followed by felicitations of some dignitaries from India and Germany.
- October 24, 2024 15:05Teams enter!
India and Germany enter the field.
- October 24, 2024 14:52BREAKING NEWS!!!!
Former India women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday!
- October 24, 2024 14:48What happened the last time the two teams faced each other?
It was not a happy homecoming for Indian hockey to the national capital with the men’s team losing 2-0 to Germany in the first of two matches of the bilateral series on Wednesday.
The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was hosting an international game after a decade and the expectation of a good competition between two Paris Olympics medallists saw almost 10,000 people turning up on a working afternoon.
But the Indian team’s performance left a lot to be desired.
- October 24, 2024 14:34Head-to-head record since 2013:
Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 20 times, with India winning 8 matches and Germany 8. Four times the match ended in a draw.
- October 24, 2024 14:20TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
The PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be streamed live on FanCode and telecasted on DD Sports.
- October 24, 2024 14:15When and where to watch India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series?
The India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be taking place in New Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October 2024 from 3pm IST onwards.
- October 24, 2024 14:07Starting XI
KRISHAN B PATHAK (GK)
HARMANPREET SINGH (C)
AMIT ROHIDAS
JARMANPREET SINGH
SUMIT
SHAMSHER SINGH
MANPREET SINGH
VIVEK SAGAR PRASAD
SUKHJEET SINGH
MANDEEP SINGH
ABHISHEK
- October 24, 2024 14:01Hello!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of India vs Germany bilateral hockey series 2024 taking place on October 24 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.
