India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: GER takes 1-0 lead v IND with Mazkour goal at half-time; match updates

October 24, 2024 14:48

What happened the last time the two teams faced each other?

It was not a happy homecoming for Indian hockey to the national capital with the men’s team losing 2-0 to Germany in the first of two matches of the bilateral series on Wednesday.

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was hosting an international game after a decade and the expectation of a good competition between two Paris Olympics medallists saw almost 10,000 people turning up on a working afternoon.

But the Indian team’s performance left a lot to be desired.

