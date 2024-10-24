I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced, to begin from Nov. 22

The I-League campaign will begin from November 22 with Sreendi Deccan taking on Gokulam Kerala in the season-opener in Hyderabad.
The fixtures were announced on Wednesday as 12 teams will fight to earn promotion into the Indian Super League (ISL).
The two newly promoted teams are Sporting Club Bengaluru and Dempo SC, making a return to the division after eight seasons.
Dempo withdrew from the I-League before the 2016-17 season in protest of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) proposed roadmap of promoting the ISL as the top division league.
