MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

To Kerala, with love: Former ISL forward Kervens Belfort reflects on memories with Blasters

The forward, impressing in with Calicut FC, will hope to return to the Indian Super League again, playing either for or against his old home, Kerala Blasters.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 21:21 IST , Kochi - 3 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
During his stay in Kochi, as a winger or forward, Belfort played a big part in the Blasters reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) final under coach Steve Coppell. 
During his stay in Kochi, as a winger or forward, Belfort played a big part in the Blasters reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) final under coach Steve Coppell.  | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu/The Hindu
infoIcon

During his stay in Kochi, as a winger or forward, Belfort played a big part in the Blasters reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) final under coach Steve Coppell.  | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu/The Hindu

When Calicut FC striker Kervens Belfort landed in Kochi for Sunday’s Super League Kerala (SLK) match against Forca Kochi, he took off his shoes to get a feel of the grass at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In 2016, this had been Belfort’s beloved home when he played for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) and a flood of memories rushed in. “I’ve been missing this grass for about seven years. I plucked some grass to carry home,” said Belfort in a chat with Sportstar here.

“I said to myself, ‘If I never come back to play for the Blasters, I’ll have this grass with me. I’ll keep it at home and explain to my family and my son about it.

“Playing for Blasters was the best experience of my career...even now, I dream to go back.”

ALSO READ: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1 in ISL 2024-25

During his stay in Kochi, as a winger or forward, Belfort played a big part in the Blasters reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) final under coach Steve Coppell. And when Coppell moved to Jamshedpur FC the next season, Belfort went along.

Calicut is currently on top of the SLK table and Belfort is the club’s hero, its top goal-getter.

And he is loving every minute of it.

“When I score, I see many people celebrate my goal... even the fans in the opponent’s team. In Malappuram, the fans keep chanting, ‘Belfort, Belfort’. I love them so much,” said the former Haiti international.

“That’s why every time I score, I open my hands to the fans to say sorry for leaving Kerala.”

After Jamshedpur, Belfort travelled to Bangladesh and Indonesia. But when he got a message about the SLK, he chose to return to India.

“Though I had many offers, I said I’d sign for Calicut because I know what will happen to me when I come back here. Before I came here, I didn’t think the league would be like this. Once the SLK started, I was very surprised, I’m pretty happy to be here.”

Belfort virtually followed his dad into football.

ALSO READ: Peprah, Jimenez score to help Kerala Blasters complete 2-1 comeback win against Mohammedan SC

“Every time I played, people used to say, ‘You play like your dad but your dad is better than you’. That motivated me, I told my dad, ‘Listen, I want to be better than you’,” said the 32-year-old.

“My dad was a striker too and people say he had a good head, when he heads the ball, the goalkeeper does not get a chance to touch it.”

The forward, impressing in his second stint in Kerala, this time with SLK, will hope to return to the ISL again, playing either for or against his old home, Kerala Blasters.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Jamshedpur FC /

Steve Coppell /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hero World Challenge: Word No. 1 Scheffler headlines initial player line-up
    PTI
  2. AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 0-0 BRU, UEFA Champions league updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: EST 0-0 NAS; Hosseini frustrates Ronaldo and Co.; Half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen: Boniface to miss Champions League game after car crash
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024 Updates: UP Yoddhas beats bengaluru Bulls 57-36; Pink Panthers demolish Titans 52-22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. To Kerala, with love: Former ISL forward Kervens Belfort reflects on memories with Blasters
    Stan Rayan
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Bioniq, valuation of supplement brand rises to nearly 690 crore rupees
    AFP
  3. Lionel Messi effect in MLS: How the Argentina legend is driving the soccer league in USA?
    AP
  4. Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: EST 0-0 NAS; Hosseini frustrates Ronaldo and Co.; Half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter and AC Milan propose new stadium project as San Siro saga continues
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hero World Challenge: Word No. 1 Scheffler headlines initial player line-up
    PTI
  2. AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 0-0 BRU, UEFA Champions league updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: EST 0-0 NAS; Hosseini frustrates Ronaldo and Co.; Half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen: Boniface to miss Champions League game after car crash
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024 Updates: UP Yoddhas beats bengaluru Bulls 57-36; Pink Panthers demolish Titans 52-22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment