To Kerala, with love: Former ISL forward Kervens Belfort reflects on memories with Blasters

When Calicut FC striker Kervens Belfort landed in Kochi for Sunday’s Super League Kerala (SLK) match against Forca Kochi, he took off his shoes to get a feel of the grass at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In 2016, this had been Belfort’s beloved home when he played for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) and a flood of memories rushed in. “I’ve been missing this grass for about seven years. I plucked some grass to carry home,” said Belfort in a chat with Sportstar here.

“I said to myself, ‘If I never come back to play for the Blasters, I’ll have this grass with me. I’ll keep it at home and explain to my family and my son about it.

“Playing for Blasters was the best experience of my career...even now, I dream to go back.”

During his stay in Kochi, as a winger or forward, Belfort played a big part in the Blasters reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) final under coach Steve Coppell. And when Coppell moved to Jamshedpur FC the next season, Belfort went along.

Calicut is currently on top of the SLK table and Belfort is the club’s hero, its top goal-getter.

And he is loving every minute of it.

“When I score, I see many people celebrate my goal... even the fans in the opponent’s team. In Malappuram, the fans keep chanting, ‘Belfort, Belfort’. I love them so much,” said the former Haiti international.

“That’s why every time I score, I open my hands to the fans to say sorry for leaving Kerala.”

After Jamshedpur, Belfort travelled to Bangladesh and Indonesia. But when he got a message about the SLK, he chose to return to India.

“Though I had many offers, I said I’d sign for Calicut because I know what will happen to me when I come back here. Before I came here, I didn’t think the league would be like this. Once the SLK started, I was very surprised, I’m pretty happy to be here.”

Belfort virtually followed his dad into football.

“Every time I played, people used to say, ‘You play like your dad but your dad is better than you’. That motivated me, I told my dad, ‘Listen, I want to be better than you’,” said the 32-year-old.

“My dad was a striker too and people say he had a good head, when he heads the ball, the goalkeeper does not get a chance to touch it.”

The forward, impressing in his second stint in Kerala, this time with SLK, will hope to return to the ISL again, playing either for or against his old home, Kerala Blasters.