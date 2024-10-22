MagazineBuy Print

Inter and AC Milan propose new stadium project as San Siro saga continues

The announcement is the latest episode in a long-running saga surrounding the San Siro, which was first opened in 1926 and has since been renovated several times, most famously for the 1990 World Cup.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 19:40 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The San Siro stadium in Milan.
The San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan and AC Milan are set to launch another joint bid to build a new stadium together near the iconic San Siro, the city of Milan said on Tuesday.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and a delegation from both Inter and Milan met with Italy’s culture and sports ministers to discuss the “idea of building a new stadium in the San Siro district and developing the surrounding area”.

The city of Milan added that the concept provided for a new use to be found for the current stadium, the destruction of which was a key sticking point in the previous joint project that was abandoned by the clubs last year.

Milan city added that after a meeting which left all parties “satisfied” the clubs will begin the lengthy bureaucratic procedure necessary to get the project completed.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest episode in a long-running saga surrounding the San Siro, which was first opened in 1926 and has since been renovated several times, most famously for the 1990 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Flick calm despite Barcelona’s dire Bayern Munich record

Inter and Milan have been longing for a more modern arena with which to increase revenues, and last month rejected a proposal to modernise and restructure the current stadium, which is owned by the city.

Earlier this year, AC Milan bought land in the suburb of San Donato Milanese, to the south-east of the city, as part of a plan to move outside the official boundaries of Milan in the hope they would more easily gain building approval.

Reigning Serie A champion Inter had its sights set on the towns of Rozzano and Assago, just south of Milan, after sounding out the possibility of building on former industrial land in populous northern suburb Sesto San Giovanni.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the San Siro led to the 2027 Champions League final being moved away from the northern Italian city, which is the country’s economic capital.

In 2026, San Siro will host the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

