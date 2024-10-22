SAFF Women’s Championship: India aims for group summit against Bangladesh

India, already assured of a semifinal spot, aims to reinforce its dominance against Bangladesh in its concluding Group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Wednesday.

Currently, India leads the table with three points, while Bangladesh, with a superior goal difference of 0 compared to Pakistan’s -3, occupies second place with one point each. A draw would see Bangladesh finish as group runners-up with two points.

The Blue Tigresses, having secured their semifinal berth with a convincing 5-2 win over Pakistan, now seek to top the group and rectify a disheartening memory from 2022. In that tournament, Bangladesh delivered a stunning upset, ending India’s unbeaten streak in the championship with a decisive 3-0 victory. This marked India’s first loss to their South Asian rivals in SAFF history, and the Indian team will be determined to rectify the record.

“We have faced Bangladesh before, and we watched their last game against Pakistan. Our sole focus now is to win this match,” skipper Bala Devi said.

“We have both senior and young players and we are prepared to push for a win. We have had productive training sessions, and I hope we can put what we have practiced into action. As the captain, I aim to lead by example and support the team in every way. Bangladesh has some fast and youthful players, but I believe our mental strength gives us an edge, which will be crucial in tomorrow’s game,” added the 34-year-old from Manipur.

Blue Tigresses had five days of training in Kathmandu, preparing for the challenges that lie ahead against Bangladesh.

Head coach Santosh Kashyap has has carefully assessed all the potential threats posed by the opposition.

“Tomorrow’s match will be challenging, as Bangladesh are a strong side with a foreign coach and have solid tactical plans. Although we have already booked a spot in the semifinals, we are taking it one game at a time, aiming to win every match.

“I prefer playing attacking football because it’s not only effective but also entertaining for everyone. It’s a style that I, as well as the players, enjoy, and we will try to maintain that momentum,” Kashyap said.

Defender Dalima Chhibber, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship, is making her return to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition.

For Bangladesh, the absence of coach Golam Rabbani Choton, along with key players like defender Akhi Khatun and Anai Mogini, will be felt.

However, the team have brought in fresh talents, including young players such as Afeida Khandakar, Matsushima Sumaya, and Airin Khatun.