Champions League 2024-25: Acerbi out of Inter Milan’s clash with Young Boys

Francesco Acerbi will miss Inter Milan’s Champions League fixture at Young Boys after the Serie A club said on Tuesday that he had picked up a thigh strain.

Italy defender Acerbi was substituted in the first half of Inter’s 1-0 Serie A win at Roma on Sunday, and the Italian champion said that tests on Tuesday “revealed a strain in the biceps femoris of his left thigh”.

Acerbi is also set to sit out Inter’s clash with fierce rivals Juventus at the San Siro this coming weekend.

Also out of Wednesday’s match in Bern and likely the visit of Juve is Hakan Calhanoglu, who was also substituted early on Sunday and has a left thigh strain of his own.

Inter have four points in the new single standings of the revamped Champions League and sit just outside the top eight which gives direct qualification to the last 16.