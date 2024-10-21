MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 12-11 Dabang Delhi; Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Oct 21, 2024 20:31 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 4 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 21, 2024.

The scores will read: UP - Delhi (1st match) | Puneri - Patna (2nd match)

  • October 21, 2024 20:23
    Halftime | UP 12-11 Delhi

    Wow! It has been a defensive show from both teams. Ashu Malik looked for a desperate point in the do-or-die raid but was taken down by Sumit. This also marks the end of the first half. UP goes into halftime with a slender one-point lead.

  • October 21, 2024 20:22
    11-11

    Sixth unsuccessful attempt from Bharat as he goes down to Ashish this time. 11 apiece now. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:21
    11-10

    Sahul Kumar replies and he replies instantly. Mohit tried a jump over the defender but Sahul grabbed him by his legs for another point in defence. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:20
    10-10

    Both teams are playing on the third raid. Bhavani Rajput is in the do-or-die raid for UP but he has been tackled by Delhi’s defence led by Yogesh. Parity restored for the nth time today. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:19
    10-9

    Do-or-die raid for Naveen Kumar and he perishes this time. Sahul Kumar gets his single ankle and others come quickly to take him down. UP is in the lead, yet again. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:17
    9-9

    Surender Gill back to bench! Slow run across from the raider as Yogesh gets his both legs. Parity restored. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:16
    8-9

    Ashu Malik has been sent packing by the UP’s defence this time led by Sahul Kumar. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:15
    8-8

    Bharaj is just not able to click tonight. Nitin pounces onto him, grabs him by his legs to take him down. 8 apiece now. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:14
    8-7

    Do-or-die raid for Ashu Malik and he lands a touch on Bhavani Rajput with an extension of his dangling right hand.

  • October 21, 2024 20:09
    8-6

    Bhavani Rajput lands a back kick on Ashish to double UP’s lead. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:08
    7-6

    Naveen Kumar has been pinned down by Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi. UP is in lead now. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:08
    6-6

    Bhavani Rajput restores parity with a point in the raid. He touches Ashish. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:08
    6-5

    Surender Gill goes into the do-or-die raid and has been ushered out by Nitin Panwar but one of the Delhi defenders went out of bounds so a point to Gill alongside his bonus. Delhi gets Gill’s tackle point. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:05
    3-5

    Second raid, second point for Ashu Malik. He touches Vivek this time. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:05
    3-4

    Ashu Malik puts Delhi in raid with a touchpoint of Sumit. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:04
    3-3

    Naveen Kumar picks up Sahul Kumar with a tumble in the raid. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:04
    3-2

    A bonus for Bhavani Rajput. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:04
    2-2

    Bharat has been tackled for the second time in a row, this time it is Vikrant in the defence. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:03
    2-1

    Naveen Kumar goes into an early do-or-die raid and has been tackled by Ashu Singh. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:02
    1-1

    Bharat is in the raid for UP and the lanky raider has been taken down by Yogesh. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:02
    1-0

    A bonus for Surender Gill to start the game. 

  • October 21, 2024 20:00
    Toss: UP | The scores will read UP - Delhi

    UP Yoddhas won the toss and selected the choice of court: Right

  • October 21, 2024 19:27
    UP vs Delhi | Starting Lineups

    UP YODDHAS: Bharat, Vivek, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar

    DABANG DELHI: Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashish, Yogesh, Ashu Malik, Navin Kumar, Ashish Malik

  • October 21, 2024 19:16
    UP vs Delhi Preview

    In PKL history, UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi have played each other 11 times.

    The Yoddhas lead the head-to-head record, winning 6 times while the Dabang has returned with a victory on 5 occasions.

    The previous contest between both teams ended in favour of the Delhi unit as it won 36-27.

    After 22 matches, UP was 11th on the PKL 10 points table. It had won 4 times and lost a massive 17, while one game ended in a tie. It accumulated a total of 31 points.

    On the other hand, Delhi finished third after winning 13 matches and losing 6, while 3 matches ended in a draw. They ended with a total of 79 points.

  • October 21, 2024 18:45
    Another feather in the cap of ‘record breaker’ Pardeep Narwal

    PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

    Bengaluru Bulls raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history during the match against Gujarat giants on Sunday.

  • October 21, 2024 18:41
    Puneri vs Patna | Squads

    PUNERI PALTAN: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Aryavardhan Navale, Ajith V Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit, Ali Hadi, Aman, Mohd. Amaan, Vishal, Sourav, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Amir Hassan Noroozi

    PATNA PIRATES: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

  • October 21, 2024 18:34
    Pro Kabaddi League Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 21, 2024 18:25
    UP vs Delhi | Squads

    UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Bhavani Rajput, Akshay R. Suryawanshi, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vivek

    DABANG DELHI: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Mohammed Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Rahul, Vinay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

  • October 21, 2024 18:16
    Live Streaming Info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 21, 2024 18:15
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 4, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 21, 2024.

    UP Yoddhas will face Dabang Delhi in the day’s first match while defending champion Puneri Paltan will face Patna Pirates in the second match. 

