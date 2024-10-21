Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 12-11 Dabang Delhi; Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates later

October 21, 2024 19:16

UP vs Delhi Preview

In PKL history, UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi have played each other 11 times.

The Yoddhas lead the head-to-head record, winning 6 times while the Dabang has returned with a victory on 5 occasions.

The previous contest between both teams ended in favour of the Delhi unit as it won 36-27.

After 22 matches, UP was 11th on the PKL 10 points table. It had won 4 times and lost a massive 17, while one game ended in a tie. It accumulated a total of 31 points.

On the other hand, Delhi finished third after winning 13 matches and losing 6, while 3 matches ended in a draw. They ended with a total of 79 points.