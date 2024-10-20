PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history during the match against Gujarat giants on Sunday.
Pardeep is also the most successful player in the league, having won three titles with Patna Pirates.
Bengal Warriorz’s Maninder Singh sits second on the list with 1436 points. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat is third with 1212 raid points.
AS IT HAPPENED | PRO-KABADDI-LEAGUE 2024 MATCHDAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS
PKL’s former stars Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda make up the top five.
Only six raiders have crossed the 1000-raid points figure in PKL history.
Before the match, the ‘record-breaker’ had 1693 raid points. Narwal got two touchpoints of the Giants’ defender touchpoints of Neeraj Kumar and Balaji D to reach the landmark figure.
TOP RAIDERS IN PRO KABADDI LEAGUE
(Table updated after PKL 2024 matchday 3)
