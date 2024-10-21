MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arteta urges Arsenal to use ‘pain’ of Bournemouth loss in clash against Shakhtar

The Gunners suffered a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth in Premier League on Saturday after defender William Saliba was sent off in the first half.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 17:45 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use the “pain” of its first defeat in six months as motivation in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners suffered a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday after defender William Saliba was sent off in the first half.

It meant the club lost ground at the top of the Premier League and finished the weekend four points behind leader Liverpool.

But Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday, said there was no need to panic after a first defeat since April.

“You have a defeat, that’s part of the game, it happens in very specific conditions as well,” he said.

READ | Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions

“Let’s move on, take that pain we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night.”

The Spaniard added: “It puts a bit of perspective into the situation. Obviously, we want to win in any context. The reality is that we have made that context very difficult for ourselves.

“It was very difficult already with the amount of players that we had out and the schedule and the games that we had to play but that’s the reality.

“For that game, we didn’t get away with it. We could have done and it could have been a very different narrative but the reality is we didn’t. Another context is that we have lost one game in six months. Now, we have to win again.”

Arteta also addressed the issue of red cards, after Saliba became the third Gunners’ player to be sent off in eight Premier League games this season, following dismissals for Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

“Playing with 10 men, obviously that is an issue,” he said. “The truth is when you analyse the three very different actions and the outcome of them, the reasons are very different.

“Regardless of that, we cannot continue to play with 10 men, especially at this level.”

He added: “We need to eradicate that, it’s clear. Why, the reason and how, it doesn’t matter, we have to focus, it has to happen.”

Arteta said Bukayo Saka’s fitness would be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s match at the Emirates after the England winger missed the Bournemouth game.

Arsenal is looking for its second Champions League victory of the group stage against Shakhtar after drawing 0-0 against Atalanta and beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0.

Arteta said he had “a lot of sympathy” for his Ukrainian opponent, who is forced to play ‘home’ Champions League games in Germany due to the ongoing war in its own country.

“The things they have to put in place to be able to continue to play football matches at this level and compete in the way they do,” he said. “It’s remarkable.”

Related Topics

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Bukayo Saka /

Shakhtar Donetsk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arteta urges Arsenal to use ‘pain’ of Bournemouth loss in clash against Shakhtar
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat pips Andhra by one wicket; Mumbai beats Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian gets fired after nightmarish start to league season
    AP
  5. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arteta urges Arsenal to use ‘pain’ of Bournemouth loss in clash against Shakhtar
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool manager Slot believes Salah is a player who will always score goals
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern manager Kompany says missed chances cost game against Villa
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Lille coach Genesio says it was a perfect night after win over Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arteta urges Arsenal to use ‘pain’ of Bournemouth loss in clash against Shakhtar
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat pips Andhra by one wicket; Mumbai beats Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian gets fired after nightmarish start to league season
    AP
  5. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment