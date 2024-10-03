MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a couple of stunning saves to deny late efforts, which saved the visitors from an even worse humiliation.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 08:33 IST , LISBON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Benfica players celebrate after Orkun Kokcu scores their fourth goal.
Benfica players celebrate after Orkun Kokcu scores their fourth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Benfica players celebrate after Orkun Kokcu scores their fourth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benfica’s Kerem Akturkoglu, Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah and Orkun Kokcu scored in a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to start its Champions League campaign with two consecutive wins.

A mistake by Atletico’s defence helped Akturkoglu open the scoring in the 13th minute and, after the host squandered several chances, including a strike off the post by Vangelis Pavlidis, another error ended with a penalty which Di Maria converted.

Bah extended Benfica’s lead with a header from a corner in the 75th minute, and Kokcu completed the rout against Diego Simeone’s side from the penalty spot after Reinildo Mandava fouled substitute Zewki Amdouni.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a couple of stunning saves to deny late efforts, which saved the visitors from an even worse humiliation.

ALSO READ: Champions League: David strikes penalty as Lille ends Real Madrid’s 36-game long unbeaten run

“It’s pitiful to lose like this, it’s not a good image to give and there’s not much more to say. We weren’t good today, to say the least,” Oblak told Spanish television Movistar Plus.

“Sometimes games like this happen, but we can’t afford it because we gave a woeful impression today. I don’t have a single positive thing I can say today.

“We didn’t show up and there’s not much more to say. Nobody is saved from what happened today, we have to accept it and move forward.”

Roared on by a sold-out Estadio da Luz, Benfica started pressing Atletico high and a string of errors allowed Fredrik Aursnes to recover a loose ball and tee up Akturkoglu to score the opener past the onrushing Oblak.

Simeone made three substitutions after the break but Benfica took full control and extended its lead through Di Maria from the spot after a mistake by defender Nahuel Molina.

Benfica wasted several chances before Bah scored the third with an easy header from a corner after Conor Gallagher left him unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Kokcu added the fourth from the spot after substitute Zewki Amdouni was fouled by Reinildo Mandava and Oblak saved Atletico from an even heavier loss with several good late saves.

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Benfica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa beats Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to late Jhon Duran goal
    AFP
  3. Champions League: David strikes penalty as Lille ends Real Madrid’s 36-game long unbeaten run
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Mac Allister, Salah on target as Liverpool beats Bologna 2-0
    AFP
  5. AVL 1-0 BAY Highlights, UCL 2024-25: Duran stunner helps Aston Villa edge past Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment