Leipzig vs Liverpool: Players ‘not yet talking’ about Klopp, says Openda before Champions League tie

RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda said his teammates were not yet discussing incoming Red Bull football boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the coach’s former club Liverpool.

Striker Openda admitted to being a long-term admirer of the former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss, who starts his role at Red Bull in January.

“I have not talked to the other players about that,” Openda told reporters on Tuesday. “I think his contract will start in 2025. We have time to discuss (it), but now we’re focusing on the home Champions League (against Liverpool) and the Bundesliga,” the 24-year-old added.

Unbeaten Leipzig is second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

In the Champions League however, Leipzig has lost its first two games ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

The English side sits top of the Premier League table and has won its opening two Champions League fixtures.

“Tomorrow will be a very difficult game. I know -- I watched this team and I knew this team when Jurgen Klopp was there. I was looking at the games and the Premier League for sure.

“Tomorrow will be a tough game, but we want also to change what we did wrong in the last two games. We played good games, but we made some mistakes.”

The Belgian joined Leipzig in the summer of 2023, scoring 24 goals in his first league campaign. This season, he has four goals in seven Bundesliga appearances.

Openda singled out Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the two Liverpool players Leipzig would need to watch.

“If I look at one player who is really crazy, it’s Mo Salah. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’s always dangerous -- (then) he comes in with his left foot and shoots.”

“The set pieces with Alexander-Arnold, we know his right foot is totally amazing. We have to also be patient and not do anything stupid. You have to go out and counter, so you have to be aware of everything.”