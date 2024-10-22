Khelo India State Centres of Excellence enhanced country’s sports infrastructure, says Sports Cities of India 2024 report

The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) initiative has significantly enhanced India’s sports infrastructure, according to the “Sports Cities of India 2024” report by Grant Thornton Bharat, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This report aims to fuel discussions on developing cities that can consistently host prestigious global sporting events.

One of the key highlights is the rapid expansion of the Khelo India programme, which saw a substantial increase in its budget from 2021 to 2024.

In 2024, the government allocated INR 900 crore, marking a 20-crore rise from the previous year. This financial boost is helping India invest more in sporting talent and infrastructure.

KIUG’s indigenous boost

The report underscores the success of the Khelo India University Games, which witnessed the participation of 3,894 athletes from over 200 universities, competing across 20 different disciplines. Notably, the event also included Indigenous sports such as Mallakhamba and Yogasana, offering a platform for university-level athletes and contributing to the nurturing of young talent.

The Khelo India initiative, a flagship programme of the Indian government, aims to revitalise the nation’s sports culture by developing a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures athletes from the grassroots to the elite level. It focuses on diverse stakeholders, from school students to seasoned professionals, fostering holistic growth across multiple disciplines.

Esports, cornerstone of India’s digital economy

In addition to traditional sports, the report also highlights the meteoric rise of Esports in India, positioning it as a cornerstone of the country’s digital economy. With over 700 million gamers expected by 2025 and an estimated revenue of INR 1,100 crore, Esports is emerging as a thriving industry with massive potential, further underscoring the growing significance of digital sports in India’s future.