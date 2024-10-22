MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Khelo India State Centres of Excellence enhanced country’s sports infrastructure, says Sports Cities of India 2024 report

One of the key highlights is the rapid expansion of the Khelo India programme, which saw a substantial increase in its budget from 2021 to 2024.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In 2024, the government allocated INR 900 crore in the expansion of the Khelo India programme, marking a 20-crore rise from the previous year. 
In 2024, the government allocated INR 900 crore in the expansion of the Khelo India programme, marking a 20-crore rise from the previous year.  | Photo Credit: Selvamuthukumar R/The Hindu
infoIcon

In 2024, the government allocated INR 900 crore in the expansion of the Khelo India programme, marking a 20-crore rise from the previous year.  | Photo Credit: Selvamuthukumar R/The Hindu

The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) initiative has significantly enhanced India’s sports infrastructure, according to the “Sports Cities of India 2024” report by Grant Thornton Bharat, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This report aims to fuel discussions on developing cities that can consistently host prestigious global sporting events.

One of the key highlights is the rapid expansion of the Khelo India programme, which saw a substantial increase in its budget from 2021 to 2024.

In 2024, the government allocated INR 900 crore, marking a 20-crore rise from the previous year. This financial boost is helping India invest more in sporting talent and infrastructure.

KIUG’s indigenous boost

The report underscores the success of the Khelo India University Games, which witnessed the participation of 3,894 athletes from over 200 universities, competing across 20 different disciplines. Notably, the event also included Indigenous sports such as Mallakhamba and Yogasana, offering a platform for university-level athletes and contributing to the nurturing of young talent.

The Khelo India initiative, a flagship programme of the Indian government, aims to revitalise the nation’s sports culture by developing a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures athletes from the grassroots to the elite level. It focuses on diverse stakeholders, from school students to seasoned professionals, fostering holistic growth across multiple disciplines.

Esports, cornerstone of India’s digital economy

In addition to traditional sports, the report also highlights the meteoric rise of Esports in India, positioning it as a cornerstone of the country’s digital economy. With over 700 million gamers expected by 2025 and an estimated revenue of INR 1,100 crore, Esports is emerging as a thriving industry with massive potential, further underscoring the growing significance of digital sports in India’s future.

Related Topics

Khelo India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers underway; Yoddhas take on Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leipzig vs Liverpool: Players ‘not yet talking’ about Klopp, says Openda before Champions League tie
    AFP
  3. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 1-0 EBFC; Roy Krishna scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India State Centres of Excellence enhanced country’s sports infrastructure, says Sports Cities of India 2024 report
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Khelo India State Centres of Excellence enhanced country’s sports infrastructure, says Sports Cities of India 2024 report
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 22: Diksha Dagar wins Hero Shot skills challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. CM Trophy debut gives track cycling a much-needed boost in Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s sports fraternity surprised and helpless after medal-yielding sports axed from 2026 CWG
    PTI
  5. Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers underway; Yoddhas take on Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leipzig vs Liverpool: Players ‘not yet talking’ about Klopp, says Openda before Champions League tie
    AFP
  3. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 1-0 EBFC; Roy Krishna scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India State Centres of Excellence enhanced country’s sports infrastructure, says Sports Cities of India 2024 report
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment