CM Trophy debut gives track cycling a much-needed boost in Tamil Nadu

When road cyclist Jai Jyotshna A saw the velodrome for the first time, she immediately fell in love with track cycling. Since then, she has already made it to the national championship and the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility in Chengalpattu has only given her fresh wings.

Jyotshna made the most of the perfect conditions at the velodrome at TNPESU complex to clinch the sprints gold in the CM Trophy 2024, where track cycling made a successful debut on Saturday.

“The ride was smooth and I’m happy with my performance,” said the Velammal Higher Secondary school student, who finished the race with her career-best timing of 40.29 minutes.

The velodrome has become a catalyst for the growth of track cycling in the state over the last 10 months as training for track events was a task till then for Tamil Nadu cyclists as they had to go to Hyderabad or Thiruvananthapuram to practice.

A cyclist in action at the CM Trophy 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

But the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Cycling Association took up the mantle of building the state-of-the-art velodrome ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games in January this year and has also launched various schemes to support the cyclists.

The CM Champions Foundation is supporting eight cyclists and has provided them cycles worth Rs 17 lakh.

One of the beneficiaries of the program, Sanjay of Coimbatore clinched the gold medal in the 1000m time trial in College boys category and highlighted the support he is getting from SDAT and the federation. “When I was selected for the India camp in 2017, there wasn’t much support. But since Sudhakar sir’s (M Sudhakar) took over Tamil Nadu Cycling Association, they have helped us with cycles and equipment,” he added.

Sudhakar insists that there is a lot of cycling talent in the state and the introduction of track cycling in CM Trophy is just another step towards promoting the sport in Tamil Nadu.

“Through the Centre of Excellence scheme, 12-14 cyclists are training and staying at the SDAT hostel. Tamil Nadu will now host the 76th National Cycling Championships from Nov 15-19 and that will be another feather in our hat,” said Sudhakar.