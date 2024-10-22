Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch OFC v EBFC; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
The two teams will be determined to immediately find their footing in this campaign since the Red & Gold Brigade has yet to open their account, whereas the Juggernauts sit at the 10th spot with four points from as many encounters.
Odisha has an on-going seven-game-long unbeaten streak against East Bengal FC, in which it has struck 23 goals.
East Bengal has faced defeats six games in a row now, five of them this season and one to close out the previous campaign. Only NorthEast United FC (10), Hyderabad FC (8) and Jamshedpur FC (7) have lost more games in succession in the ISL than EBFC.
With this being Oscar Bruzon’s second game in charge, the coach would want the team to adapt to his plans and pounce upon an Odisha unit that is yet to operate at the optimum levels that it often does under Lobera’s watch
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Odisha FC: Amrinder (gk), Saviour, Amey, Fall, Gahlot, Lalthathanga, Boumous, Jahouh, Isak, Rahim, Krishna
East Bengal FC: Gill(gk), Rakip, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Souvik, Crespo, Nandha, Cleiton, Talal, Lalhlansanga
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
