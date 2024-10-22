MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch OFC v EBFC; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match to be played at the Kalinga Stadium.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 12:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna.
File photo: Odisha FC's Roy Krishna. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | ODISHA VS EAST BENGAL LIVE SCORE, ISL 2024-25

The two teams will be determined to immediately find their footing in this campaign since the Red & Gold Brigade has yet to open their account, whereas the Juggernauts sit at the 10th spot with four points from as many encounters.

Odisha has an on-going seven-game-long unbeaten streak against East Bengal FC, in which it has struck 23 goals.

East Bengal has faced defeats six games in a row now, five of them this season and one to close out the previous campaign. Only NorthEast United FC (10), Hyderabad FC (8) and Jamshedpur FC (7) have lost more games in succession in the ISL than EBFC.

ALSO READ | ISL: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1

With this being Oscar Bruzon’s second game in charge, the coach would want the team to adapt to his plans and pounce upon an Odisha unit that is yet to operate at the optimum levels that it often does under Lobera’s watch

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Odisha FC: Amrinder (gk), Saviour, Amey, Fall, Gahlot, Lalthathanga, Boumous, Jahouh, Isak, Rahim, Krishna

East Bengal FC: Gill(gk), Rakip, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Souvik, Crespo, Nandha, Cleiton, Talal, Lalhlansanga

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, October 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where to watch the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

