IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Preview, India squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info

IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Here is all you need to know before India takes on the reigning World Champions Germany at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 11:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India takes on the reigning World Champions Germany at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
India takes on the reigning World Champions Germany at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

India takes on the reigning World Champions Germany at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

PREVIEW:

Hockey India named the 22-member Indian men’s team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where it defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the event five times since its inception in 2011. 

TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
The PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be streamed live on FanCode and telecasted on DD Sports.

For the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey in the national capital, the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad. Midfielder Hardik Singh, will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games. 

The bilateral series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage make their international debut. Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forward line.

When and where to watch India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series?
The India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be taking place in New Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October 2024 from 3pm IST onwards.
India squad vs Germany for Bilateral Hockey Series 2024
GOALKEEPERS
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Suraj Karkera
FORWARDS
Mandeep Singh
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Aditya Arjun Lalage
Dilpreet Singh
Shilananda Lakra
DEFENDERS
Jarmanpreet Singh
Amit Rohidas
Harmanpreet Singh (C)
Varun Kumar
Sumit
Sanjay
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
MIDFIELDERS
Mohd.Raheel Mouseen
Manpreet Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC)
Vishnu Kant Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Shamsher Singh
Rajinder Singh

