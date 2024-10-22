IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Preview, India squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info

PREVIEW:

Hockey India named the 22-member Indian men’s team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where it defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the event five times since its inception in 2011.

TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO The PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be streamed live on FanCode and telecasted on DD Sports.

For the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey in the national capital, the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad. Midfielder Hardik Singh, will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games.

The bilateral series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage make their international debut. Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forward line.

