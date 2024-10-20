Hockey India on Sunday named the 22-member Indian men’s team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where it defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the event five times since its inception in 2011.

For the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey in the national capital, the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad. Midfielder Hardik Singh, will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games.

The bilateral series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage make their international debut.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forward line.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi. The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad. “

“We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team,” he added.