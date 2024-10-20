MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh returns to 22-member Indian men’s squad against Germany

Hockey India on Sunday named the 22-member Indian men’s team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 11:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian men’s hockey team will arrive in New Delhi this afternoon from Bengaluru.
The Indian men’s hockey team will arrive in New Delhi this afternoon from Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

The Indian men’s hockey team will arrive in New Delhi this afternoon from Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Hockey India on Sunday named the 22-member Indian men’s team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where it defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the event five times since its inception in 2011. 

For the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey in the national capital, the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad. Midfielder Hardik Singh, will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games. 

READ | IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series

The bilateral series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage make their international debut. 

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forward line.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi. The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad. “

“We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team,” he added.

India squad vs Germany for Bilateral Hockey Series 2024
GOALKEEPERS
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Suraj Karkera
FORWARDS
Mandeep Singh
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Aditya Arjun Lalage
Dilpreet Singh
Shilananda Lakra
DEFENDERS
Jarmanpreet Singh
Amit Rohidas
Harmanpreet Singh (C)
Varun Kumar
Sumit
Sanjay
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
MIDFIELDERS
Mohd.Raheel Mouseen
Manpreet Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC)
Vishnu Kant Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Shamsher Singh
Rajinder Singh

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Mandeep Singh /

Germany /

India /

Asian Champions Trophy /

Hardik Singh /

Harmanpreet Singh /

vivek sagar prasad /

Craig Fulton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final
    AFP
  2. How can India qualify for WTC final after loss against New Zealand in first Test?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh returns to 22-member Indian men’s squad against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: New Zealand registers first Test win in India in 36 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Pujara fifty drives Saurashtra forward; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh returns to 22-member Indian men’s squad against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League returns in a new avatar
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: P R Sreejesh wins on coaching debut as Indian junior men’s team beats Japan 4-2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sultan of Johor Cup: India’s performance over the years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: Preview, India squad, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final
    AFP
  2. How can India qualify for WTC final after loss against New Zealand in first Test?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh returns to 22-member Indian men’s squad against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: New Zealand registers first Test win in India in 36 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Pujara fifty drives Saurashtra forward; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment