IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match to begin at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win

- October 20, 2024 09:52Update
We have a start time! 10:15 AM IST.
- October 20, 2024 09:32Good news!
The sun has come out in Bengaluru. Players are on the ground to warm up.
We should have an official start time soon.
- October 20, 2024 09:22Now we wait
Next inspection: 9:45 AM IST. We should get going soon as the covers have come off.
- October 20, 2024 09:15Update
Match start has been delayed due to a wet outfield.
- October 20, 2024 09:06Weather update
According to Weather Underground, there will be a cloud cover in the morning session and the rain is likely to start around 1 PM IST. The forecast says the rain is likely to continue till night, affecting major part of the match duration.
- October 20, 2024 08:47Can India pull off a stunner?
- October 20, 2024 08:24How’s the weather in Bengaluru?
It is overcast and drizzling in and around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- October 20, 2024 08:09‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again)“
Sarfaraz struck a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to help India erase its mammoth 356-run first-innings deficit and recalled his alliance with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter last month at the same venue.
“Recently, we had a match here in the Duleep Trophy. We had to counterattack in the second innings. It was a similar situation. We had to score quickly and put the opposition in to bat. We were talking about how the Duleep Trophy days have returned. We said, ‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again),’” Sarfaraz said after they day’s play.
“When the left-arm spinner [Ajaz Patel] was bowling, I was trying to give him [Pant] the strike, because I knew he would hit him outside [the ground]. There would be pressure from both ends because I was scoring well against the fast bowlers.”
- October 20, 2024 07:59Life is all about second chances
“Though both teams staged comebacks through second lifelines on Saturday, one of them will know that, perhaps, a third chance is too much to ask for, especially over five days, though the Bengaluru rain could still broker a stalemate.”
Read Dhruva Prasad’s report from day four:
- October 20, 2024 07:54What happened on day 4?
- Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant put on a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
- Sarfaraz scored his maiden international ton and got out on 150. Pant was cleaned up one short of his century.
- India collapsed after New Zealand took the second new ball.
- India set New Zealand a 107-run target.
- Rain stops play during the first over of New Zealand’s chase.
- October 20, 2024 07:40Final day
The last day of this rollercoaster of a Test match. The first day got washed out; India dramatically got bowled out for its lowest Test total at home; New Zealand took a massive lead; India fought back; finally New Zealand took the upper hand. Now the equation is set - Kiwis need 107 to win, India 10 wickets.
This might end in the first session itself if weather permits. There’s a forecast for rain today as well around noon. Will New Zealand be able close the game before or are we going to witness something magical from India?
- October 20, 2024 07:27Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live updates.
