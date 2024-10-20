IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match to begin at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win

‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again)“

Sarfaraz struck a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to help India erase its mammoth 356-run first-innings deficit and recalled his alliance with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter last month at the same venue.

“Recently, we had a match here in the Duleep Trophy. We had to counterattack in the second innings. It was a similar situation. We had to score quickly and put the opposition in to bat. We were talking about how the Duleep Trophy days have returned. We said, ‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again),’” Sarfaraz said after they day’s play.

“When the left-arm spinner [Ajaz Patel] was bowling, I was trying to give him [Pant] the strike, because I knew he would hit him outside [the ground]. There would be pressure from both ends because I was scoring well against the fast bowlers.”