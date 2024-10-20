MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match to begin at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win

IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 5 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 20, 2024 10:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow India vs New Zealand live.
Follow India vs New Zealand live.
Follow India vs New Zealand live.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

  • October 20, 2024 09:52
    Update

    We have a start time! 10:15 AM IST. 

  • October 20, 2024 09:32
    Good news!

    The sun has come out in Bengaluru. Players are on the ground to warm up. 

    We should have an official start time soon. 

  • October 20, 2024 09:22
    Now we wait

    Next inspection: 9:45 AM IST. We should get going soon as the covers have come off. 

  • October 20, 2024 09:15
    Update

    Match start has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

  • October 20, 2024 09:06
    Weather update

    According to Weather Underground, there will be a cloud cover in the morning session and the rain is likely to start around 1 PM IST. The forecast says the rain is likely to continue till night, affecting major part of the match duration.

  • October 20, 2024 08:47
    Can India pull off a stunner?

    IND vs NZ: Full list of biggest first-innings leads overturned to win a Test match; India eyes record against New Zealand

    India erased a 356-run first-innings deficit on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

  • October 20, 2024 08:24
    How’s the weather in Bengaluru?

    It is overcast and drizzling in and around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

  • October 20, 2024 08:17
    Has India ever defended such low total?

    Yes! In 2004, Mumbai, that too against Australia. 

    IND vs NZ: What is the lowest score India has defended in Tests?

    India has set New Zealand a target of 107 runs in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

  • October 20, 2024 08:09
    ‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again)“

    Sarfaraz struck a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to help India erase its mammoth 356-run first-innings deficit and recalled his alliance with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter last month at the same venue.

    “Recently, we had a match here in the Duleep Trophy. We had to counterattack in the second innings. It was a similar situation. We had to score quickly and put the opposition in to bat. We were talking about how the Duleep Trophy days have returned. We said, ‘Chalo, phirse karte hain (Let’s do it again),’” Sarfaraz said after they day’s play.

    “When the left-arm spinner [Ajaz Patel] was bowling, I was trying to give him [Pant] the strike, because I knew he would hit him outside [the ground]. There would be pressure from both ends because I was scoring well against the fast bowlers.”

  • October 20, 2024 07:59
    Life is all about second chances

    “Though both teams staged comebacks through second lifelines on Saturday, one of them will know that, perhaps, a third chance is too much to ask for, especially over five days, though the Bengaluru rain could still broker a stalemate.”

    Read Dhruva Prasad’s report from day four:

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods, Sarfaraz-Pant’s alliance leave India hopeful after rollercoaster penultimate day

    India, riding high on the partnership between Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, went from initially setting up a historic win to staring at a 36-year low against New Zealand on Saturday.

  • October 20, 2024 07:54
    What happened on day 4?

    - Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant put on a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket. 

    - Sarfaraz scored his maiden international ton and got out on 150. Pant was cleaned up one short of his century. 

    - India collapsed after New Zealand took the second new ball. 

    - India set New Zealand a 107-run target. 

    - Rain stops play during the first over of New Zealand’s chase. 

  • October 20, 2024 07:40
    Final day

    The last day of this rollercoaster of a Test match. The first day got washed out; India dramatically got bowled out for its lowest Test total at home; New Zealand took a massive lead; India fought back; finally New Zealand took the upper hand. Now the equation is set - Kiwis need 107 to win, India 10 wickets. 

    This might end in the first session itself if weather permits. There’s a forecast for rain today as well around noon. Will New Zealand be able close the game before or are we going to witness something magical from India? 

  • October 20, 2024 07:27
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live updates. 

