India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 62/3, trails by 99; Khaleel removes Konstas

- November 08, 2024 04:46AUS 62/3
Good tight bowling by Indians this morning. Keeping stumps in play. Davies is off the mark with a single as he pushes the ball towards midwicket.
- November 08, 2024 04:41AUS A 59/3
Mukesh. Oliver Davies is the new batter in. An appeal for LBW against Davies as well but umpire isn’t interested.
- November 08, 2024 04:35WAUS 58/3
Khaleel Ahmed from the other end. Full ball, Marcus Harris pushes towards mid off and runs three. OUT! Konstas is gone. He’s struck in front. Khaleel celebrates even before umpire raises his finger. An early wicket for India on second day.
- November 08, 2024 04:31AUS A 55/2
Mukesh Kumar will complete his over. A very wide delivery to begin with. An appeal for LBW against Sam Konstas but it’s going down the leg. Konstas opens the face the bat, drives towards square and takes a double.
- November 08, 2024 04:28ICYMI
Michael Neser pulled up with a hamstring issue in the middle of his over yesterday. The pacer will not take further part in this match.
- November 08, 2024 04:02Playing XIs
Australia: Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, Ollie Davies, Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli
India: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
- November 08, 2024 03:51Day 1 report
AUS A vs IND A: Jurel helps India A post respectable score before pacers strike on Day 1
A dogged knock of 80 from wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel and a wicket apiece from Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed helped India A fightback against Australia A on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test in Melbourne on Thursday.
- November 08, 2024 03:40LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test?
The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app and website as well as Star Sports 1 and 1 HD channels in India.
- November 08, 2024 03:33Welcome to Day 2!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India A and Australia A being played at the MCG. Stay Tuned for all live updates and scores from the game.
