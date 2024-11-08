 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 62/3, trails by 99; Khaleel removes Konstas

IND A vs AUS A Live Score: Catch the live scores and updates from Day 2 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A at the MCG in Melbourne on Friday.

Updated : Nov 08, 2024 04:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Marcus Harris of Australia A bats during the match between Australia A and India A at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marcus Harris of Australia A bats during the match between Australia A and India A at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: DARRIAN TRAYNOR
lightbox-info

Marcus Harris of Australia A bats during the match between Australia A and India A at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: DARRIAN TRAYNOR

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne.

  • November 08, 2024 04:46
    AUS 62/3

    Good tight bowling by Indians this morning. Keeping stumps in play. Davies is off the mark with a single as he pushes the ball towards midwicket. 

  • November 08, 2024 04:41
    AUS A 59/3

    Mukesh. Oliver Davies is the new batter in. An appeal for LBW against Davies as well but umpire isn’t interested. 

  • November 08, 2024 04:35
    W
    AUS 58/3

    Khaleel Ahmed from the other end. Full ball, Marcus Harris pushes towards mid off and runs three. OUT! Konstas is gone. He’s struck in front. Khaleel celebrates even before umpire raises his finger. An early wicket for India on second day. 

  • November 08, 2024 04:31
    AUS A 55/2

    Mukesh Kumar will complete his over. A very wide delivery to begin with. An appeal for LBW against Sam Konstas but it’s going down the leg. Konstas opens the face the bat, drives towards square and takes a double. 

  • November 08, 2024 04:28
    ICYMI

    Michael Neser pulled up with a hamstring issue in the middle of his over yesterday. The pacer will not take further part in this match.

  • November 08, 2024 04:02
    Playing XIs

    Australia: Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, Ollie Davies, Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli

    India: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

  • November 08, 2024 03:51
    Day 1 report

    AUS A vs IND A: Jurel helps India A post respectable score before pacers strike on Day 1

    A dogged knock of 80 from wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel and a wicket apiece from Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed helped India A fightback against Australia A on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test in Melbourne on Thursday.

  • November 08, 2024 03:40
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test?

    The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app and website as well as Star Sports 1 and 1 HD channels in India.

  • November 08, 2024 03:33
    Welcome to Day 2!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India A and Australia A being played at the MCG. Stay Tuned for all live updates and scores from the game. 

Related Topics

India A /

India A vs Australia A /

Australia A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 62/3, trails by 99; Khaleel removes Konstas
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A highlights, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 53/2 at stumps after IND A bowled out for 161
    Team Sportstar
  3. James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL
    PTI
  4. Defending champion Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals; Krejcikova into semis
    AFP
  5. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 62/3, trails by 99; Khaleel removes Konstas
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. India home Test season pitch ratings: Chepauk deemed ‘very good’ by ICC; Kanpur outfield ‘unsatisfactory’
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav draws inspiration from Rohit Sharma ahead of first T20I against South Africa
    PTI
  5. Playing India gives South Africa players chance to show skills ahead of IPL 2025 auction: Markram
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 62/3, trails by 99; Khaleel removes Konstas
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A highlights, 2nd unofficial Test: AUS A 53/2 at stumps after IND A bowled out for 161
    Team Sportstar
  3. James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL
    PTI
  4. Defending champion Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals; Krejcikova into semis
    AFP
  5. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment