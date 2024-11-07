 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL

In a surprising move, the 42-year-old Anderson, who last played a T20 match in 2014 and never played a match in the IPL, registered himself for the auction, slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, at a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 23:49 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year.
FILE PHOTO: Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England’s pace great James Anderson says he has listed himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction to enhance his knowledge about the game, having ended his international career as the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket earlier this year.

In a surprising move, the 42-year-old Anderson, who last played a T20 match in 2014 and never played a match in the IPL, registered himself for the auction, slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, at a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore.

Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year, taking 704 wickets to finish as the third highest wicket-taker ever, behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

“There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL. I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player,” Anderson told BBC Radio 4 Today in a podcast.

Anderson said by playing in the world’s biggest T20 league he not only wants to keep learning as a bowler but also wants to draw more experience and knowledge as a coach.

“I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it,” he said.

“I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line,” Anderson added.

Anderson, known as the ‘Burnley Express’, last played a T20 game for his County side Lancashire in August 2014 while his last appearance in the format for England came in November 2009.

Related Topics

James Anderson /

IPL 2025 /

Indian Premier League /

Shane Warne /

Muttiah Muralitharan /

Lancashire

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL
    PTI
  2. Defending champion Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals; Krejcikova into semis
    AFP
  3. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Our members are adults’: F1 drivers criticise FIA over fines for swearing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL
    PTI
  2. IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out of player pool; James Anderson, Jofra Archer register — reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Who is Thomas Jack Draca, the Italy player who has registered for the mega auction?
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL auction to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL
    PTI
  2. Defending champion Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals; Krejcikova into semis
    AFP
  3. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Our members are adults’: F1 drivers criticise FIA over fines for swearing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment