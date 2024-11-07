 />
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players

The Mumbai Indians franchise announced on Thursday the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Mumbai Indians franchise announced on Thursday the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

The team released just four players, while retaining as many as 14, which included skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians, which won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, was eliminated in the Eliminator by eventual champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru this year.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month. 

MUMBAI INDIANS FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana.
MUMBAI INDIANS FULL LIST OF RELEASED PLAYERS
Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong.

