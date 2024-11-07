WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants full list of retained and released players

Gujarat Giants on Thursday announced the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The Beth Mooney-led side released six players, which includes some big names such as India international Sneh Rana, and Kiwi pacer Lea Tahuhu.

“Sneh Rana wasn’t guaranteed a spot in our starting XI. Ash Gardner is there and we have Priya Mishra, up and coming spinner. It’s a really harsh call. She’s great around the group and is experienced. It was a hard hard decision. But we felt, going forward, we have some improvements to do and some tough calls to make and that’s why we went that way,” Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger said.

Gujarat Giants will be hoping to turn its fortunes around next year after ending up at the bottom of the five-team table in both the seasons held so far.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month.

GUJARAT GIANTS FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare.