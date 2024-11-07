ATP Finals 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz drawn in different groups

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who split the four Slams this year, have been placed in opposite groups for the ATP Finals, set to be held in Turin from November 10 to 17.

World No. 1 Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the US Open, is in the ‘Ilie Nastase Group’ along with former champion Daniil Medvedev, US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and tournament debutant Alex de Minaur of Australia.

World No. 3 Alcaraz, who clinched titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, is in the ‘John Newcombe Group’ along with two-time champion Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The 2024 #NittoATPFinals groups…



Ilie Nastase Group:



Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur



John Newcombe Group:



Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev pic.twitter.com/1qjySPopkw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 7, 2024

Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out of the race for the year-end finals earlier this week due to an ongoing injury.

It will be the first edition in 23 years without any member of the ‘Big Three.’ Djokovic won the title a record seven times. Roger Federer, who retired in 2022, won the event six times while Rafael Nadal, who is retiring after playing in the Davis Cup the week after finals, was the runner-up twice at the finals but never won it.

In doubles, the ‘Bob Bryan Group’ features Marcelo Arevalo-Mate Pavic, Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori, Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, and Kevin Krawietz-Tim Puetz pairs.

The ‘Mike Bryan Group’ comprises Marcel Granollers-Horacio Zeballos, Wesley Koohlof-Nikola Mektic, Max Purcell-Jordan Thompson, and Harri Heliovaara-Henry Patten.