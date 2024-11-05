Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup

Novak Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the upcoming ATP Finals 2024 which is scheduled to take place from November 10 to 17 in Turin, Italy.

Djokovic, the 24-time Major winner, took to social media to share the news, citing an ‘ongoing injury’ has prompted him to not play in the tournament.

“I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week. Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament,” said the 37-year-old Djokovic, who has won the year-end finals a record seven times.

World No. 5 Djokovic was sixth in the race to qualify for Turin. After his withdrawal, Casper Ruud, Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev filled the last three spots to complete the lineup.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified for the event,