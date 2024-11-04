MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin

Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 19:15 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Fritz in action.
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Fritz in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Fritz in action. | Photo Credit: AP

American Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin after last week’s Paris Masters.

Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP Finals defending champion, missed the Paris Masters but remains in the running in sixth spot.

Fritz, 27, was eliminated in the second round in Paris by British number one Jack Draper.

Four players are chasing the three remaining berths -- Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade, to try to get ahead of Djokovic, who is not playing this week.

ATP final standings on November 4:

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 10330 pts Q

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7315 Q

3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6810 Q

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4830 Q

5. Taylor Fritz (USA) 4300 Q

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3910

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3855

8. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3745

9. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3720

Related stories

Related Topics

Taylor Fritz /

ATP Finals 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, Lineups out; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
  2. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  4. Zverev beats Humbert to win Paris Masters ATP title
    AFP
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Sabalenka downs Zheng, Paolini beats Rybakina on opening day 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, Lineups out; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment