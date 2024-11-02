MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals: Sabalenka downs Zheng for winning start 

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest to secure the year-end number one ranking with a thumping 6-3, 6-4 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen in her opening round robin match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 22:45 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Qinwen Zheng of China in the round robin singles match during Day 1 of the 2024 WTA Finals.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Qinwen Zheng of China in the round robin singles match during Day 1 of the 2024 WTA Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Qinwen Zheng of China in the round robin singles match during Day 1 of the 2024 WTA Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest to secure the year-end number one ranking with a thumping 6-3, 6-4 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen in her opening round robin match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday.

Australian and U.S. Open champion Sabalenka, who is headlining the first women’s professional tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia, packed far too much power for Zheng at crucial points in their fourth meeting of 2024 to stay perfect.

In a rematch of their Melbourne and Wuhan title clashes, it was Belarusian Sabalenka who edged ahead in a tight opening set with a break in the sixth game and took the early lead in the contest by holding to love.

READ | Paris Masters 2024: Zverev beats former champion Rune to set up final against Khachanov or Humbert

Olympic champion Zheng enjoyed plenty of vociferous support at the King Saud University Indoor Arena and led four times in a closer second set but Sabalenka drew level each time and finally broke for a 5-4 lead with a searing forehand winner.

She wrapped up the contest on serve despite a wobble with a double fault, when Zheng sent a forehand long.

The WTA Finals, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world and has a record prize pot of $15 million, will culminate with the title clashes on November 9.

Winning three round robin matches or reaching the final are some of the ways Sabalenka can retain top spot this year, while closest challenger Iga Swiatek needs to successfully defend the trophy to have any chance of overtaking her.

Roland Garros and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini plays 2022 All England Club champion Elena Rybakina in the second contest from the Purple Group later.

Swiatek takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the Orange Group on Sunday before Coco Gauff meets Jessica Pegula.

Related Topics

WTA Finals /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Zheng Qinwen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC loses first match of season after going down 3-0 against Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope’s century powers West Indies to 328/6 against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka downs Zheng for winning start 
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton; Nottingham thumps West Ham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka downs Zheng for winning start 
    Reuters
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev beats former champion Rune to set up final against Khachanov or Humbert
    AP
  3. I never disrespect the tennis community, I am part of it: Rohit Rajpal
    PTI
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Gauff backs Saudi Arabia as host despite ‘reservations’
    AFP
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Sabalenka and Swiatek aim for top ranking 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC loses first match of season after going down 3-0 against Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope’s century powers West Indies to 328/6 against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka downs Zheng for winning start 
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton; Nottingham thumps West Ham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment