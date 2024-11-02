India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to cut NZ’s total of 235 after brief collapse

- November 02, 2024 08:16Ravindra Jadeja moves up the ladder
Most wickets for India in Tests
Anil Kumble - 619
R. Ashwin - 533*
Kapil Dev - 434
Harbhajan Singh - 417
Ravindra Jadeja - 314*
Ishant Sharma - 311
Zaheer Khan - 311
- November 02, 2024 08:11Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1
The left-arm orthodox scalped five wickets and led India’s bowling effort on the opening day of the final Test match.
- November 02, 2024 08:00Ravindra Jadeja on India’s series loss to New Zealand
I was scared of this. I didn’t want to lose a single series in India until I played, but it has happened. Whatever I think about, it happens suddenly
- November 02, 2024 07:55Day 1 - As it happened
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end of the day meant India found itself in a spot of bother, yet again.
- November 02, 2024 07:51It’s Day 2
The second day of action at the Wankhede Stadium and India has a task at hand. From a commanding 78 for one, it fell to 86 for four at Stumps. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will have the responsibility to steer India out of this phase and get the side as close as possible to New Zealand’s 235.
