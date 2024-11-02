MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to cut NZ’s total of 235 after brief collapse

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 2: Check the live score and updates from Day 2 of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 08:27 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates from Day 2 of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • November 02, 2024 08:16
    Ravindra Jadeja moves up the ladder

    Most wickets for India in Tests

    Anil Kumble - 619

    R. Ashwin - 533*

    Kapil Dev - 434

    Harbhajan Singh - 417

    Ravindra Jadeja - 314*

    Ishant Sharma - 311

    Zaheer Khan - 311

  • November 02, 2024 08:11
    Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1

    The left-arm orthodox scalped five wickets and led India’s bowling effort on the opening day of the final Test match.

    IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat

    Ravindra Jadeja finds himself in an unchartered territory. Not when it comes to flummoxing the opposition batters with his accurate spin bowling but because of a series lost at home.

  • November 02, 2024 08:00
    Ravindra Jadeja on India’s series loss to New Zealand

    I was scared of this. I didn’t want to lose a single series in India until I played, but it has happened. Whatever I think about, it happens suddenly

  • November 02, 2024 07:55
    Day 1 - As it happened

    IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1

    Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end of the day meant India found itself in a spot of bother, yet again.

  • November 02, 2024 07:51
    It’s Day 2

    The second day of action at the Wankhede Stadium and India has a task at hand. From a commanding 78 for one, it fell to 86 for four at Stumps. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will have the responsibility to steer India out of this phase and get the side as close as possible to New Zealand’s 235.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to cut NZ’s total of 235 after brief collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan slams ton, IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out
    Reuters
  4. Ruben Amorim: Manchester United said it was “now or never”
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Piastri on pole as McLarens lock out sprint front row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to cut NZ’s total of 235 after brief collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan slams ton, IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to cut NZ’s total of 235 after brief collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan slams ton, IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out
    Reuters
  4. Ruben Amorim: Manchester United said it was “now or never”
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Piastri on pole as McLarens lock out sprint front row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment