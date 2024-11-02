After conceding a home Test series after a long spell of 12 years, India is under threat of suffering a clean sweep of the three-match series against New Zealand.

The Black Caps got the better of India in Bengaluru and Pune to break the home side’s 18-series win streak at home. A win in the ongoing third Test at the Wankhede will help the Kiwis to a remarkable series clean sweep.

Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?

India has been whitewashed in a home Test series (more than one Test) only once, back in 2000.

Against a South African side led by Hansie Cronje, India lost both matches in the two-game series.

Indian Skipper Sachin Tendulkar (left) shakes hand with South African captain Hansie Cronje during the 2000 series. | Photo Credit: N. SRIDHARAN / THE HINDU ARCHIVES

In the first Test at the Wankhede, the Proteas edged the Indians by four wickets. In the second Test, South Africa’s win was even more comprehensive, with India succumbing to an innings defeat.

India has lost three Tests in a series (five Tests or longer) on five different occasions, with the last of it coming in 1983 against the West Indies.