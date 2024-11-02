MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?

The Black Caps got the better of India in Bengaluru and Pune to break the home side’s 18-series win streak at home. A win in the ongoing third Test will help the Kiwis to a remarkable series clean sweep.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 11:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma in action during the first day of 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma in action during the first day of 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma in action during the first day of 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

After conceding a home Test series after a long spell of 12 years, India is under threat of suffering a clean sweep of the three-match series against New Zealand.

The Black Caps got the better of India in Bengaluru and Pune to break the home side’s 18-series win streak at home. A win in the ongoing third Test at the Wankhede will help the Kiwis to a remarkable series clean sweep.

Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?

India has been whitewashed in a home Test series (more than one Test) only once, back in 2000.

Against a South African side led by Hansie Cronje, India lost both matches in the two-game series.

Indian Skipper Sachin Tendulkar (left) shakes hand with South African captain Hansie Cronje during the 2000 series.
Indian Skipper Sachin Tendulkar (left) shakes hand with South African captain Hansie Cronje during the 2000 series. | Photo Credit: N. SRIDHARAN / THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Indian Skipper Sachin Tendulkar (left) shakes hand with South African captain Hansie Cronje during the 2000 series. | Photo Credit: N. SRIDHARAN / THE HINDU ARCHIVES

In the first Test at the Wankhede, the Proteas edged the Indians by four wickets. In the second Test, South Africa’s win was even more comprehensive, with India succumbing to an innings defeat.

India has lost three Tests in a series (five Tests or longer) on five different occasions, with the last of it coming in 1983 against the West Indies.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 193/5, trails by 42 runs; Jadeja, Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225; Harris falls for 36 to Suthar
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan captain Shan backs Babar to return stronger after drop
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan captain Shan backs Babar to return stronger after drop
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ: Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 193/5, trails by 42 runs; Jadeja, Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225; Harris falls for 36 to Suthar
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 193/5, trails by 42 runs; Jadeja, Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225; Harris falls for 36 to Suthar
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Has India ever suffered a clean sweep in a home Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan captain Shan backs Babar to return stronger after drop
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment