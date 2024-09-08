The third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers is underway with UAE, Iraq and Japan leading their respective groups.

The top two teams from the three groups will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup while third and fourth teams of the respective groups will move to the fourth round out of which only two teams will end up with direct qualification.

Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table:

GROUP A

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD 1 UAE 1 1 0 0 3 3 1 2 2 Iran 1 1 0 0 3 1 0 1 3 Uzbekistan 1 1 0 0 3 1 0 1 4 North Korea 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 -1 5 Kyrgyztan 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

GROUP B

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD 1 Iraq 1 1 0 0 3 1 0 1 2 Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Kuwait 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 4 South Korea 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 Palestine 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 Oman 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 -1

GROUP C