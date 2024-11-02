MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out

Brazil, fourth in the South American standings with 16 points, six behind leader Argentina, plays at Venezuela on November 14 before hosting Uruguay five days later.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 07:57 IST , SANTIAGO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior will return to international action after missing last month’s qualifiers with a neck injury.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior will return to international action after missing last month’s qualifiers with a neck injury. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior will return to international action after missing last month’s qualifiers with a neck injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Barcelona winger Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, while Neymar was left out of the team named by coach Dorival Jr on Friday.

Brazil’s top scorer Neymar will remain on the sidelines for his country after returning from a long-term knee injury in Al-Hilal’s 5-4 win over Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League last week.

Raphinha has been one of Barca’s standout performers in the first half of the season and is coming off the back of a goal in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid and a hattrick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

READ | Former Trinidad and Tobago captain Dwight Yorke hired to coach national team

Vinicius Jr will return to international action after missing last month’s qualifiers with a neck injury, while Real Madrid team mate Endrick was left out.

Brazil, fourth in the South American standings with 16 points, six behind leader Argentina, plays at Venezuela on November 14 before hosting Uruguay five days later.

“I think we are in a process of evolution, but it’s not ideal yet,” Dorival told reporters.

“We’re going to fluctuate a bit more until we find consistency. But we are finding a way and I hope that happens in the next few games so we can be in a better position next year.

“I don’t pay too much attention to the first results. God willing, we will get results to get closer to the leaders.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Abner (Olympique Lyonnais), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Murilo (Nottingham Forest)
Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Raphinha (Barcelona)
Strikers: Estevao (Palmeiras), Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Savinho (Manchester City)

