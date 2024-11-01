MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League

Games between Serbia and Switzerland have been politically charged in recent years, including at the past two World Cups.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 22:08 IST , NYON - 2 MINS READ

AP
File photo: Serbia fans in the stands during the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland on October 12.
File photo: Serbia fans in the stands during the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland on October 12. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Serbia fans in the stands during the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland on October 12. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA fined the Serbian football federation 52,000 euros ( 56,500) on Friday for misconduct by fans who jeered Switzerland’s national anthem and displayed an anti-Kosovo banner.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel also charged Serbia for discrimination by fans at the Nations League game against the Swiss on October 12 attended by state president Aleksandar Vucic in Leskovac.

Games between Serbia and Switzerland have been politically charged in recent years, including at the past two World Cups. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has ethnic Albanian family ties to Kosovo.

Serbia does not recognize the independence declared by its former province Kosovo in 2008, and the football federation urged fans not to bring unapproved banners to the Switzerland game.

UEFA has rules against political statements at stadiums and charged Serbia for “transmitting (a) message that is not fit for a sports event.”

Serbia also must serve a two-year probationary period. A repeat offense will see UEFA close a section of its stadium for one game.

ALSO READ | La Liga clubs to help raise money for victims of Spain’s flash floods

UEFA also punished Hungary for fans’ discriminatory chants by banning sales of tickets to them for a Nations League game in the Netherlands.

Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina were charged with “racist or discriminatory behavior” at their Nations League game last month in Zenica.

Hungary’s sanctions activated a ticket-sales ban deferred since similar incidents by fans at European Championship games held in Germany in June.

The Hungarian federation now cannot sell tickets to fans for a Nov. 16 game in Amsterdam, UEFA said, and its disciplinary panel added a new probationary ticket-sales ban.

UEFA also fined Hungary 20,000 euros (USD 21,700) for the discrimination and 14,500 euros (USD 15,700) for fans lighting fireworks.

The Bosnian federation must close a section of its stadium when hosting the Netherlands on Nov. 19. UEFA also fined Bosnia 25,000 euros (USD 27,000) for the discrimination by fans.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serbia /

Switzerland /

UEFA Nations League /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal
    PTI
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League
    AP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata’s Anish becomes youngest rated chess prodigy at 3 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League
    AP
  2. AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama
    Reuters
  3. Spanish football to hold elections on December 16 to decide on next president
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal
    PTI
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League
    AP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata’s Anish becomes youngest rated chess prodigy at 3 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment