UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League

UEFA fined the Serbian football federation 52,000 euros ( 56,500) on Friday for misconduct by fans who jeered Switzerland’s national anthem and displayed an anti-Kosovo banner.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel also charged Serbia for discrimination by fans at the Nations League game against the Swiss on October 12 attended by state president Aleksandar Vucic in Leskovac.

Games between Serbia and Switzerland have been politically charged in recent years, including at the past two World Cups. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has ethnic Albanian family ties to Kosovo.

Serbia does not recognize the independence declared by its former province Kosovo in 2008, and the football federation urged fans not to bring unapproved banners to the Switzerland game.

UEFA has rules against political statements at stadiums and charged Serbia for “transmitting (a) message that is not fit for a sports event.”

Serbia also must serve a two-year probationary period. A repeat offense will see UEFA close a section of its stadium for one game.

UEFA also punished Hungary for fans’ discriminatory chants by banning sales of tickets to them for a Nations League game in the Netherlands.

Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina were charged with “racist or discriminatory behavior” at their Nations League game last month in Zenica.

Hungary’s sanctions activated a ticket-sales ban deferred since similar incidents by fans at European Championship games held in Germany in June.

The Hungarian federation now cannot sell tickets to fans for a Nov. 16 game in Amsterdam, UEFA said, and its disciplinary panel added a new probationary ticket-sales ban.

UEFA also fined Hungary 20,000 euros (USD 21,700) for the discrimination and 14,500 euros (USD 15,700) for fans lighting fireworks.

The Bosnian federation must close a section of its stadium when hosting the Netherlands on Nov. 19. UEFA also fined Bosnia 25,000 euros (USD 27,000) for the discrimination by fans.