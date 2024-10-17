MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’

The move comes after an October 10 match in Bahrain ended in a 2-2 draw, with Bahrain equalising in the ninth minute of injury time. Indonesian officials had complained about the duration of the injury time.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 19:32 IST , MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bahrain men’s football team.
FILE PHOTO: Bahrain men’s football team. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bahrain men’s football team. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bahrain’s football association said it would request that a World Cup qualifying match scheduled for March be moved outside of Indonesia after the national team allegedly received death threats from Indonesian fans.

“The association will submit a request to remove the match from Indonesia to preserve the safety of the team,” it said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.

“The association refuses to expose the lives of team members to any potential danger, especially since the actions of the Indonesian fans are completely unacceptable and incorrect.”

The move comes after an October 10 match in Bahrain ended in a 2-2 draw, with Bahrain equalising in the ninth minute of injury time.

Indonesian officials and supporters afterwards complained the injury time had gone on for too long.

Wednesday’s statement from Bahrain’s football association said its players had since been “subjected to a torrent of insults, slander, threats and hacking operations” online.

It also expressed “extreme surprise at the multiple death threats received by the team members on their personal social media accounts -- a move that reflects the Indonesian public’s disregard for human lives”.

In a statement to reporters on Wednesday evening, Indonesia football association executive committee member Arya Mahendra Sinulingga said there was “no need to worry” about player safety.

“We will guarantee the safety and comfort for our guest, like Bahrain, because the Indonesian nation is a nation that is friendly to guests,” he said, insisting that the match should stay in Jakarta.

“About social media, sometimes Indonesian netizens are noisy but actually, they are friendly and good in their daily lives. Indonesia is friendly. Our nation is famous as a friendly nation.”

Related Topics

Bahrain /

Indonesia /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Playing 11s announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’
    AFP
  3. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England stutters in victory pursuit, Pakistan in charge on Day 3
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’
    AFP
  2. Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    AFP
  5. SCO vs POR Highlights, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo kept at bay as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Playing 11s announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’
    AFP
  3. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England stutters in victory pursuit, Pakistan in charge on Day 3
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment