IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 27/0 after India 46 all out; Latham, Conway at crease

- October 17, 2024 13:584NZ 27/0
All of sudden there’s no help for the bowlers in Bengaluru. Conway with a glorious cover drive for four off Bumrah. One odd ball moving off the seam but no real trouble for the Kiwis here. Got hit on his fingers by Bumrah and he gets it looked at.
- October 17, 2024 13:484NZ 22/0
Conway drives Bumrah for four! An away swinger but in the slot; no issues for Conway to plant his frontfoot and drive towards cover. An appeal for LBW but no response from umpire. India doesn’t take the review either.
- October 17, 2024 13:444NZ 17/0
While Indian bowlers are getting the ball to move but Kiwi openers aren’t facing any troubles so far. Inswinger from Siraj and Latham drives it straight to four. Seven off the over.
- October 17, 2024 13:38NZ 10/0
Bumrah swings it just away from Latham. And brings back into the left-hander as well, challenging both inside and outside edges.
- October 17, 2024 13:324NZ 10/0 in 2 overs
Some shouts in Bengaluru as Siraj gets ready to bowl the second over. Shapes back in and beats Conway. Gets an edge but lands safe before the second slip. Finds the gap this time as it goes to backward square leg fence.
- October 17, 2024 13:304NZ 6/0 in 1 over
Conway and Latham open for NZ. Bumrah to start with the ball. Latham gets off the mark immediately with a four past gully. Beats him to the keeper in the second. Latham gets two runs as he clips it towards mid-wicket.
- October 17, 2024 13:21A new low for India
India recordedits third-lowest total everduring the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
- October 17, 2024 13:19India bowled out for lowest Test total at home by New Zealand
- October 17, 2024 13:14CIND 46/10
O’Rourke starts with a ball going down leg. Tries to get it past gully again but stopped. Beats Siraj and goes down leg twice. Another maiden. OUT! And that’s the last wicket. Henry gets a five-wicket haul. Wraps up India’s first innings.
- October 17, 2024 13:064IND 46/9
A four to deep backward point! Siraj glides it past gully to the fence. That confirms it, India will not have another batter out for a duck. Henry bowls the 30th. Doesn’t give away a run.
- October 17, 2024 12:55CIND 42/9
Bumrah caught! He hits it high but doesn’t get the distance right. Good catch by Henry. Siraj and Kuldeep on strike for India. Another wicket maiden for O’Rourke. Pacers have done the trick for NZ as expected. Henry back this over. Two runs off the over.
- October 17, 2024 12:504IND 40/8
O’Rourke back. Much needed boundary for India as Pant uses a helicopter-style shot to get it past extra cover to the ropes. FOUR! Henry misses out on a hat-trick opportunity after Pant defends it just short of the bowler. OUT! Pant caught and India down wicket no. 8. Bumrah in.
- October 17, 2024 12:39Second session begins
Players are back after lunch. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batter in. Henry has one more ball remaining. And OUT! Ashwin goes for a duck. Caught at gully. Kuldeeo Yadav walk in, first tail-end batter.
- October 17, 2024 11:59WIND 34/6 - Lunch
Henry. Jadeja is gone too!! A poor shot. Wanted to flick the ball towards leg side but ended up getting a top edge and is caught by the fielder at point. A poor morning for India. Second wicket for Henry. Lunch has been taken.
- October 17, 2024 11:53WIND 33/5
O’Rourke continues. OUT! KL Rahul is gone. A similar leg-side trap as that of Kohli. Rahul gets a ball slightly down the leg, he tries to flick it and gets a fine edge straight to keeper. He gets a six-ball duck. Off the previous delivery, he got the ball on the thigh pad and that went straight to leg slip. It was coming, in hindsight ofcourse.
- October 17, 2024 11:44WIND 31/4
Henry and O’Rourke have kept it very tight from both ends. And the disciplined bowling has worked for New Zealand! Jaiswal is gone! Width on offer and Jaiswal slashes it straight to point. Very unlike Jaiswal innings as he falls for 13 off 63 balls.
KL Rahul at the crease now.
- October 17, 2024 11:28IND 27/3
Matt Henry is back into the attack. Keeping the outside edge in play. Jaiswal is happy to shoulder arms and play the waiting game.
- October 17, 2024 11:194IND 27/3
Southee again to Jaiswal. Full ball around fourth stump, Jaiswal goes for a drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes in between gully and point for four.
- October 17, 2024 11:13IND 23/3
O’Rourke again. DROPPED! Pant survives. A regulation catch for the keeper. Pant went for a slash outside off, gets an outside edge and the ball pops out of Tom Blundell’s gloves. A straightforward chance. Short ball, outside off, and Pant upper cuts it. Doesn’t time it well but he’ll get two runs. Another shot attempted by Pant, a whip sort of towards leg side, but he gets leading edge that goes into the wide empty area on the off side. Two runs to end the over.
- October 17, 2024 11:06IND 17/3
Southee from the other end. Keeping the ball outside off, challenging Jaiswal’s outside edge. A few balls are keeping low as well. There’s still movement on offer.
- October 17, 2024 11:034IND 17/3
Last two balls of the O’Rourke over. FOUR! Pant begins with a four after a rain break. 77 balls for the first boundary for India. Full and too wide. Pant slashes it past point.
- October 17, 2024 10:55Update
Play to resume at 11:05 AM IST.
11:05 to 12:00 - First session
12:40 to 14:55 - Second Session
14:55 to 15:15 - Tea break
15:15 to 17:15 - Third session
Minimum 95 overs to be bowled today
- October 17, 2024 10:50Update
Rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Play should start soon.
- October 17, 2024 10:27IND 13/3 in 12.4 overs - Rain stops play
O’Rourke continues. He’s getting a good carry to the keeper. India will need to play the waiting game here.
Drizzle starts in Bengaluru and the players are walking off.
- October 17, 2024 10:20IND 13/3 in 12 overs
Short leg brought in for the left-handers. Jaiswal unable to find a run. Defends and leaves a couple as O’Rourke gets another maiden.
Henry still getting a lot of movement. Pant gets beaten. And he goes for the reverse sweep. Doesn’t get a lot of bat on it but manages a single to fine leg.
- October 17, 2024 10:08IND 12/3 in 10 overs
Sarfaraz is the new batter. Can’t get off the mark. OUT! Mistimes it and extra cover takes a good single-handed catch. India in trouble.
Sarfaraz Khan c Conway b Henry 0 (3)
Pant comes in. Clips it towards long leg and rushes back for two runs.
- October 17, 2024 10:05IND 9/2 in 9 overs
O’Rourke into the attack. Kohli yet to get off the mark, leaving the first few balls. Kohli gets an edge on it that travels to leg gully. OUT! Kohli walks back for a duck.
Virat Kohli c Phillips b O’Rourke 0 (9)
- October 17, 2024 09:50BIND 9/1 in 8 overs
CLEANED UP! Rohit stepped out and tried to drive it but was beaten by the seam movement. Southee picks his first.
Rohit Sharma b Southee 2 (16)
Kohli in at No. 3. Wicket-maiden for Southee.
Jaiswal trying to take the ball earlier. Tries to move down the wicket but doesn’t get much on the ball. Henry gets him on the abdomen that travels to the keeper. Shout for caught behind but no luck. Another maiden.
- October 17, 2024 09:46IND 9/0 in 6 overs
Henry bowls to Jaiswal. Beaten on the edge by a whisker. Jaiswal is beaten again! Henry getting great seam movement. Hits Jaiswal high on the bat in the third. Clips it to short midwicket, gets two runs. Two dots to end the over.
- October 17, 2024 09:40IND 7/0 in 5 overs
Three slips in place for Rohit. Takes no risk and lets the first one go. Shapes away from the batter in the second. Southee getting a lot of movement, beats him on the inside edge. Back-to-back outswingers from Southee prompting Rohit to leave the fifth. He blocks the last ball to end another maiden over.
- October 17, 2024 09:35IND 7/0 in 4 overs
Henry gets Rohit on the pads and immediately appeals to the umpire. Takes the review but Rohit is saved by umpire’s call. Rohit blocks it into the off-side for a quick single. Another shout for lbw but players not interested this over. Jaiswal Moves forward and blocks the last ball to the off-side, doesn’t take a run.
- October 17, 2024 09:31IND 6/0 in 3 overs
Southee to continue. Jaiswal to long off for a double. Southee responds with an in-swinger that goes terribly close to the stumps. Jaiswal lets the next one go as well. Southee making the most of the pitch, bringing in variations. Tries to beat point in the last ball but only gets two.
- October 17, 2024 09:25IND 2/0 in 2 overs
Matt Henry to bowl the second. Rohit on strike. Gets off the mark immediately taking the ball past gully. Jaiswal gets a quick run in. Rohit gets inside the line but ball goes down leg. A shout from the bowler but umpire uninterested.
- October 17, 2024 09:14IND 0/0 1 over
Rohit and Jaiswal at the crease. Time Southee to get going with the new ball for NZ. A bit overcast in Bengaluru. Lights being switched on after which we will get going. Jaiswal to face the first ball. Southee gets good swing. Jaiswal shouldering arms. Now an outswinger. Jaiswal tries to get a single but Rohit denies as he scampers back to the strikers end. Defends the last to end the maiden over.
- October 17, 2024 09:10It’s time for the anthems
Both teams take the ground. The national anthems are being played.
- October 17, 2024 08:58That doesn’t look too good
- October 17, 2024 08:54Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke
- October 17, 2024 08:49Two changes for India (from Bangladesh series)
Shubman Gill out, Sarfaraz Khan in.
Akash Deep out, Kuldeep Yadav in.
- October 17, 2024 08:46Toss update: IND opts to bat
India wins the toss and opts to bat.
- October 17, 2024 08:33Players spotted on the ground!
Players and coaches are on the field. Looks like we will see some much-awaited action today! Here’s what we know about the weather forecast for today (October 17)
- October 17, 2024 08:20Weather update
“Still very cloudy but no rain since the downpour that ended the day’s play yesterday,” says Dhruva Prasad, our reporter.
- October 17, 2024 08:14Covers are off
Visuals suggest that covers are off, and work is being done to prepare the pitch.
- October 17, 2024 08:07Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
- October 17, 2024 07:52Regarding today’s plan
Toss is expected to happen at 8:45 AM IST and play to begin at 9:15 AM IST.
- October 17, 2024 07:46If you are wondering about M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s drainage system...
First of all, nothing much to worry since it’s pretty good. And how good is it? Go through these details regarding the SubAir system in place.
- October 17, 2024 07:33What happened on Day 1?
Nothing much. It rained on and off. There were two 30-minute windows without rain in the post-lunch session that kept the handful of spectators excited. However, with pitch under covers for two days, broadcasters were yet to format DRS on the pitch, so a lot of backend work was yet to be done. So, a combination of a lot of things, majorly rain, washed out the opening day’s play.
For more details, here’s Dhruva Prasad’s report from yesterday.
- October 17, 2024 07:22How’s the weather in Bengaluru?
It’s partly cloudy right now and there are chances of showers in the afternoon but forecast suggests we will have a game today.
- October 17, 2024 07:17Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live updates.
