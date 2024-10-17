MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 27/0 after India 46 all out; Latham, Conway at crease

IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Updated : Oct 17, 2024 14:05 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:58
    4
    NZ 27/0

    All of sudden there’s no help for the bowlers in Bengaluru. Conway with a glorious cover drive for four off Bumrah. One odd ball moving off the seam but no real trouble for the Kiwis here. Got hit on his fingers by Bumrah and he gets it looked at. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:48
    4
    NZ 22/0

    Conway drives Bumrah for four! An away swinger but in the slot; no issues for Conway to plant his frontfoot and drive towards cover. An appeal for LBW but no response from umpire. India doesn’t take the review either. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:44
    4
    NZ 17/0

    While Indian bowlers are getting the ball to move but Kiwi openers aren’t facing any troubles so far. Inswinger from Siraj and Latham drives it straight to four. Seven off the over. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:38
    NZ 10/0

    Bumrah swings it just away from Latham. And brings back into the left-hander as well, challenging both inside and outside edges. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:32
    4
    NZ 10/0 in 2 overs

    Some shouts in Bengaluru as Siraj gets ready to bowl the second over. Shapes back in and beats Conway. Gets an edge but lands safe before the second slip. Finds the gap this time as it goes to backward square leg fence. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:30
    4
    NZ 6/0 in 1 over

    Conway and Latham open for NZ. Bumrah to start with the ball. Latham gets off the mark immediately with a four past gully. Beats him to the keeper in the second. Latham gets two runs as he clips it towards mid-wicket. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:21
    A new low for India

    India recordedits third-lowest total everduring the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

  • October 17, 2024 13:19
    India bowled out for lowest Test total at home by New Zealand

    IND vs NZ: India bowled out for lowest Test total at home by New Zealand

    India was bowled out for 46, its lowest total at home, during the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • October 17, 2024 13:14
    C
    IND 46/10

    O’Rourke starts with a ball going down leg. Tries to get it past gully again but stopped. Beats Siraj and goes down leg twice. Another maiden. OUT! And that’s the last wicket. Henry gets a five-wicket haul. Wraps up India’s first innings. 

  • October 17, 2024 13:06
    4
    IND 46/9

    A four to deep backward point! Siraj glides it past gully to the fence. That confirms it, India will not have another batter out for a duck. Henry bowls the 30th. Doesn’t give away a run. 

  • October 17, 2024 12:55
    C
    IND 42/9

    Bumrah caught! He hits it high but doesn’t get the distance right. Good catch by Henry. Siraj and Kuldeep on strike for India. Another wicket maiden for O’Rourke. Pacers have done the trick for NZ as expected. Henry back this over. Two runs off the over. 

  • October 17, 2024 12:50
    4
    IND 40/8

    O’Rourke back. Much needed boundary for India as Pant uses a helicopter-style shot to get it past extra cover to the ropes. FOUR! Henry misses out on a hat-trick opportunity after Pant defends it just short of the bowler. OUT! Pant caught and India down wicket no. 8. Bumrah in. 

  • October 17, 2024 12:39
    Second session begins

    Players are back after lunch. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batter in. Henry has one more ball remaining. And OUT! Ashwin goes for a duck. Caught at gully. Kuldeeo Yadav walk in, first tail-end batter.

  • October 17, 2024 11:59
    W
    IND 34/6 - Lunch

    Henry. Jadeja is gone too!! A poor shot. Wanted to flick the ball towards leg side but ended up getting a top edge and is caught by the fielder at point. A poor morning for India. Second wicket for Henry. Lunch has been taken. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:53
    W
    IND 33/5

    O’Rourke continues. OUT! KL Rahul is gone. A similar leg-side trap as that of Kohli. Rahul gets a ball slightly down the leg, he tries to flick it and gets a fine edge straight to keeper. He gets a six-ball duck. Off the previous delivery, he got the ball on the thigh pad and that went straight to leg slip. It was coming, in hindsight ofcourse. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:44
    W
    IND 31/4

    Henry and O’Rourke have kept it very tight from both ends. And the disciplined bowling has worked for New Zealand! Jaiswal is gone! Width on offer and Jaiswal slashes it straight to point. Very unlike Jaiswal innings as he falls for 13 off 63 balls. 

    KL Rahul at the crease now. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:28
    IND 27/3

    Matt Henry is back into the attack. Keeping the outside edge in play. Jaiswal is happy to shoulder arms and play the waiting game. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:19
    4
    IND 27/3

    Southee again to Jaiswal. Full ball around fourth stump, Jaiswal goes for a drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes in between gully and point for four. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:13
    IND 23/3

    O’Rourke again. DROPPED! Pant survives. A regulation catch for the keeper. Pant went for a slash outside off, gets an outside edge and the ball pops out of Tom Blundell’s gloves. A straightforward chance. Short ball, outside off, and Pant upper cuts it. Doesn’t time it well but he’ll get two runs. Another shot attempted by Pant, a whip sort of towards leg side, but he gets leading edge that goes into the wide empty area on the off side. Two runs to end the over. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:06
    IND 17/3

    Southee from the other end. Keeping the ball outside off, challenging Jaiswal’s outside edge. A few balls are keeping low as well. There’s still movement on offer. 

  • October 17, 2024 11:03
    4
    IND 17/3

    Last two balls of the O’Rourke over. FOUR! Pant begins with a four after a rain break. 77 balls for the first boundary for India. Full and too wide. Pant slashes it past point. 

  • October 17, 2024 10:55
    Update

    Play to resume at 11:05 AM IST. 

    11:05 to 12:00 - First session 

    12:40 to 14:55 - Second Session

    14:55 to 15:15 - Tea break 

    15:15 to 17:15 - Third session

    Minimum 95 overs to be bowled today

  • October 17, 2024 10:50
    Update

    Rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Play should start soon. 

  • October 17, 2024 10:27
    IND 13/3 in 12.4 overs - Rain stops play

    O’Rourke continues. He’s getting a good carry to the keeper. India will need to play the waiting game here. 

    Drizzle starts in Bengaluru and the players are walking off. 

  • October 17, 2024 10:20
    IND 13/3 in 12 overs

    Short leg brought in for the left-handers. Jaiswal unable to find a run. Defends and leaves a couple as O’Rourke gets another maiden. 

    Henry still getting a lot of movement. Pant gets beaten. And he goes for the reverse sweep. Doesn’t get a lot of bat on it but manages a single to fine leg. 

  • October 17, 2024 10:08
    IND 12/3 in 10 overs

    Sarfaraz is the new batter. Can’t get off the mark. OUT! Mistimes it and extra cover takes a good single-handed catch. India in trouble. 

    Sarfaraz Khan c Conway b Henry 0 (3)

    Pant comes in. Clips it towards long leg and rushes back for two runs. 

  • October 17, 2024 10:05
    IND 9/2 in 9 overs

    O’Rourke into the attack. Kohli yet to get off the mark, leaving the first few balls. Kohli gets an edge on it that travels to leg gully. OUT! Kohli walks back for a duck. 

    Virat Kohli c Phillips b O’Rourke 0 (9)

  • October 17, 2024 09:53
    Kohli returns to No.3

    IND vs NZ: When did Kohli bat last time at number three in Tests?

    Virat Kohli came out to bat at number three during the first Test match between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru on Thursday.

  • October 17, 2024 09:50
    B
    IND 9/1 in 8 overs

    CLEANED UP! Rohit stepped out and tried to drive it but was beaten by the seam movement. Southee picks his first. 

    Rohit Sharma b Southee 2 (16)

    Kohli in at No. 3. Wicket-maiden for Southee. 

    Jaiswal trying to take the ball earlier. Tries to move down the wicket but doesn’t get much on the ball. Henry gets him on the abdomen that travels to the keeper. Shout for caught behind but no luck. Another maiden.

  • October 17, 2024 09:46
    IND 9/0 in 6 overs

    Henry bowls to Jaiswal. Beaten on the edge by a whisker. Jaiswal is beaten again! Henry getting great seam movement. Hits Jaiswal high on the bat in the third. Clips it to short midwicket, gets two runs. Two dots to end the over. 

  • October 17, 2024 09:40
    IND 7/0 in 5 overs

    Three slips in place for Rohit. Takes no risk and lets the first one go. Shapes away from the batter in the second. Southee getting a lot of movement, beats him on the inside edge. Back-to-back outswingers from Southee prompting Rohit to leave the fifth. He blocks the last ball to end another maiden over. 

  • October 17, 2024 09:35
    IND 7/0 in 4 overs

    Henry gets Rohit on the pads and immediately appeals to the umpire. Takes the review but Rohit is saved by umpire’s call. Rohit blocks it into the off-side for a quick single. Another shout for lbw but players not interested this over. Jaiswal Moves forward and blocks the last ball to the off-side, doesn’t take a run.

  • October 17, 2024 09:31
    IND 6/0 in 3 overs

    Southee to continue. Jaiswal to long off for a double. Southee responds with an in-swinger that goes terribly close to the stumps. Jaiswal lets the next one go as well. Southee making the most of the pitch, bringing in variations. Tries to beat point in the last ball but only gets two. 

  • October 17, 2024 09:25
    IND 2/0 in 2 overs

    Matt Henry to bowl the second. Rohit on strike. Gets off the mark immediately taking the ball past gully. Jaiswal gets a quick run in. Rohit gets inside the line but ball goes down leg. A shout from the bowler but umpire uninterested. 

  • October 17, 2024 09:14
    IND 0/0 1 over

    Rohit and Jaiswal at the crease. Time Southee to get going with the new ball for NZ. A bit overcast in Bengaluru. Lights being switched on after which we will get going. Jaiswal to face the first ball. Southee gets good swing. Jaiswal shouldering arms. Now an outswinger. Jaiswal tries to get a single but Rohit denies as he scampers back to the strikers end. Defends the last to end the maiden over.

  • October 17, 2024 09:10
    It’s time for the anthems

    Both teams take the ground. The national anthems are being played.

  • October 17, 2024 08:58
    That doesn’t look too good
  • October 17, 2024 08:54
    Playing XI

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke

  • October 17, 2024 08:50
    Here’s why Gill isn’t playing in the first Test

    IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?

    Shubman Gill will not be in action for the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • October 17, 2024 08:49
    Two changes for India (from Bangladesh series)

    Shubman Gill out, Sarfaraz Khan in.

    Akash Deep out, Kuldeep Yadav in.

  • October 17, 2024 08:46
    Toss update: IND opts to bat

    India wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • October 17, 2024 08:33
    Players spotted on the ground!

    Players and coaches are on the field. Looks like we will see some much-awaited action today! Here’s what we know about the weather forecast for today (October 17)

    Bengaluru weather forecast for Thursday, October 17: Will rain delay toss on day 2 of India vs New Zealand Test

    IND vs NZ: After the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off, chances of rain on the second day is expected to be 50 per cent.

  • October 17, 2024 08:20
    Weather update

    “Still very cloudy but no rain since the downpour that ended the day’s play yesterday,” says Dhruva Prasad, our reporter.

  • October 17, 2024 08:14
    Covers are off

    Visuals suggest that covers are off, and work is being done to prepare the pitch. 

  • October 17, 2024 08:07
    Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

    New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

  • October 17, 2024 07:52
    Regarding today’s plan

    Toss is expected to happen at 8:45 AM IST and play to begin at 9:15 AM IST. 

  • October 17, 2024 07:46
    If you are wondering about M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s drainage system...

    First of all, nothing much to worry since it’s pretty good. And how good is it? Go through these details regarding the SubAir system in place. 

    All you need to know about Bengaluru Stadium drainage system as rain threat looms over IND vs NZ 1st Test

    While heavy showers lashed the city on the eve of the India vs New Zealand opener, overcast conditions and rain are expected throughout the day, potentially affecting the first day.

  • October 17, 2024 07:33
    What happened on Day 1?

    Nothing much. It rained on and off. There were two 30-minute windows without rain in the post-lunch session that kept the handful of spectators excited. However, with pitch under covers for two days, broadcasters were yet to format DRS on the pitch, so a lot of backend work was yet to be done. So, a combination of a lot of things, majorly rain, washed out the opening day’s play. 

    For more details, here’s Dhruva Prasad’s report from yesterday. 

    Rain washes away India vs New Zealand Test series opening day

    After persistent rain throughout the first session and a glimmer of play resuming in the second, the opening day of the three-match Test series between India and New Zealand was called off here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

  • October 17, 2024 07:22
    How’s the weather in Bengaluru?

    It’s partly cloudy right now and there are chances of showers in the afternoon but forecast suggests we will have a game today. 

  • October 17, 2024 07:17
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 27/0 after India 46 all out; Latham, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
    Reuters
  3. Wim Fissette to coach Iga Swiatek after parting ways with Naomi Osaka
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ganguly to focus on WPL, SA20 as JSW, GMR decide to manage Delhi Capitals teams on two-year rotational basis
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ganguly to focus on WPL, SA20 as JSW, GMR decide to manage Delhi Capitals teams on two-year rotational basis
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs NZ: India records third-lowest total in Tests; bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: India bowled out for 46 by New Zealand, its lowest Test total at home
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happens if India loses first Test against New Zealand? - WTC final qualification scenario
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket Australia losses lower than expected, bumper paydays ahead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 27/0 after India 46 all out; Latham, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
    Reuters
  3. Wim Fissette to coach Iga Swiatek after parting ways with Naomi Osaka
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ganguly to focus on WPL, SA20 as JSW, GMR decide to manage Delhi Capitals teams on two-year rotational basis
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment