Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn confirmed on Thursday that he will exit as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying that he won’t be back for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, Steyn said that he will continue to coach the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league.
“A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa,” Steyn wrote on social media platform X.
Steyn was not present in the Sunrisers camp for IPL 2024, citing personal reasons for his absence, which led to the team roping in former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin as their bowling coach to work alongside head coach Daniel Vettori.
As a player, the 41-year-old represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers and Gujarat Lions (also defunct now) in the IPL.
Steyn was named bowling coach of the Sunrisers ahead of the 2022 season.
