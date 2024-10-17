Women’s Champions League: Bayern Munich, Man City maintain winning momentum

Bayern Munich and Manchester City made it two wins from two games in their Women’s Champions League groups on Wednesday.

Bayern won a rain-soaked game 2-0 at Juventus to rebound from having an unbeaten run of almost two years in the German league stopped at the weekend.

Man City won 3-2 at St. Pölten one week after a statement 2-0 victory over two-time defending champion Barcelona.

Rallying from an uneasy spell on either side of halftime in Austria, Man City scored the winner in the 80th when Mary Fowler met a corner with a header in the goalmouth.

ALSO READ: Messi - I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future

Bayern forward Pernille Harder again scored late to add to her hat trick in an opening 5-2 win over Arsenal last week.

Harder pounced on a loose ball in the goalmouth after a corner in the 73rd minute in a near-copy of Linda Dallman’s volleyed shot in the 17th that opened the scoring.

Man City led within five minutes from a powerful 25-yard (meter) shot by Alanna Kennedy and struck the woodwork twice before St. Pölten levelled in the 40th. Melanie Brunnthaler reacted to a bouncing ball after a corner and placed a close-range shot.

St. Pölten relied on a series of saves by goalkeeper Carina Schlüter before taking the lead in the 53rd, when Czech midfielder Kamila Dubcová received the ball with her back to goal and spun to volley a rising left-foot shot.

Four minutes later, Man City was level when Aoba Fujino met a looping cross with a first-time shot.

In later games on Wednesday, Barcelona was hosting Hammarby, and Arsenal was at home to Vålerenga.