BADMINTON
Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Nguyen Hai Dang
Indian shuttler Kiran George came from behind to defeat Vietnam’s Nguyen Hai Dang at the Korea Masters event on Wednesday.
The Indian defeated Nguyen 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 57 minutes.
George is the only Indian to take part in the competition.
He will face Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen in the second round.
-Team Sportstar
