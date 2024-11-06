MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, November 6: Kiran George triumphs over Nguyen Hai Dang in Korea Masters opening round

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 6.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 12:53 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Kiran George in action.
India’s Kiran George in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Kiran George in action. | Photo Credit: AP

BADMINTON

Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Nguyen Hai Dang

Indian shuttler Kiran George came from behind to defeat Vietnam’s Nguyen Hai Dang at the Korea Masters event on Wednesday.

The Indian defeated Nguyen 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 57 minutes.

George is the only Indian to take part in the competition.

He will face Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen in the second round.

-Team Sportstar

Kiran George

