India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W eyes series win vs NZ-W; Toss at 1 PM; Squads, playing XIs

- October 29, 2024 12:01Preview
Radha Yadav was many women on Sunday.
She was a ‘Superwoman’ who flew like a bird to pluck unbelievable catches. She was a spinner who dismissed key batters and finished her spell with four wickets.
She has been playing those roles with aplomb for India for some time now. But she isn’t used to playing her team’s longest innings.
She came in at No. 9, with India reeling at 102 of seven, chasing 260 against New Zealand in the second ODI. She was the last woman out for 48, as India crashed to a 76-run defeat. Nobody else reached 30.
READ IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI FULL PREVIEW HERE:
- October 29, 2024 11:58Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.
- October 29, 2024 11:53Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third ODI played between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates of the match.
