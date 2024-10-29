India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W eyes series win vs NZ-W; Toss at 1 PM; Squads, playing XIs

Preview

Radha Yadav was many women on Sunday.

She was a ‘Superwoman’ who flew like a bird to pluck unbelievable catches. She was a spinner who dismissed key batters and finished her spell with four wickets.

She has been playing those roles with aplomb for India for some time now. But she isn’t used to playing her team’s longest innings.

She came in at No. 9, with India reeling at 102 of seven, chasing 260 against New Zealand in the second ODI. She was the last woman out for 48, as India crashed to a 76-run defeat. Nobody else reached 30.

