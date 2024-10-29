MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W eyes series win vs NZ-W; Toss at 1 PM; Squads, playing XIs

IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE: Catch all the live scores updates and commentary of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Updated : Oct 29, 2024 12:05 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third ODI played between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

  • October 29, 2024 12:01
    Preview

    Radha Yadav was many women on Sunday.

    She was a ‘Superwoman’ who flew like a bird to pluck unbelievable catches. She was a spinner who dismissed key batters and finished her spell with four wickets.

    She has been playing those roles with aplomb for India for some time now. But she isn’t used to playing her team’s longest innings.

    She came in at No. 9, with India reeling at 102 of seven, chasing 260 against New Zealand in the second ODI. She was the last woman out for 48, as India crashed to a 76-run defeat. Nobody else reached 30.

    READ IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI FULL PREVIEW HERE:

    IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Batting in focus for India ahead of series decider against New Zealand

    After a crushing 76-run defeat in the 2nd ODI, where nobody except Radha Yadav scored at least 30, India will look to address its batting concerns and seal the series against New Zealand.

  • October 29, 2024 11:58
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?

    The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network.

    Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?

    The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.

  • October 29, 2024 11:53
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third ODI played between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates of the match. 

