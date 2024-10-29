India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W v NZ-W predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.

Here’s predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy team and squad for 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

FANSTASY XI WICKETKEEPERS: Yastika Bhatia BATTERS: Smriti Mandhana BOWLERS: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (C), Sophie Devine (VC), Suzie Bates ALL-ROUNDERS: Eden Carson, Radha Yadav, Lea Tahuhu Team Composition: IND 6-5 NZ | Credit Left: 11.5

SQUADS