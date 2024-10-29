India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W v NZ-W predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and New Zealand head to the decider of the three-match WODI series on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Sophie Devine-led side will look to continue its winning momentum after beating India by 72 runs to level the score following a 59-run defeat at the hands of Smriti Mandhana & Co. in the opening match.
Here’s predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy team and squad for 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand:
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra
NEW ZEALAND: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
FANSTASY XI
SQUADS
India
New Zealand
