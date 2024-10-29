Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 111/2 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses five wickets vs Tripura; Maharashtra needs 101 to win against Meghalaya

- October 29, 2024 10:32Bengal vs Kerala
Mohammed Azharuddeen is going great guns against Bengal. He adds 54 runs in the first hour of play, lifting Kerala to 347/7, before losing his wicket. A declaration seems to around the horizon for the visiting side.
- October 29, 2024 10:31Tamil Nadu 111/2, trails by 130 vs Chhattisgarh
Vijay Shankar walks out to the middle after the end of Andre Siddarth. Jagadeesan batting on 51.
- October 29, 2024 10:28Punjab 77/2, trails by 269 runs vs UP
A long day ahead for Punjab which will have to bat its skin out on a final day’s pitch to avoid an innings defeat. Anmolpreet Singh was looking good but he’s just been removed by Shivam Sharma.
- October 29, 2024 10:23Mumbai 44/5, leads by 192 vs Tripura
- October 29, 2024 10:22Uttarakhand needs 338 runs to win vs Vidarbha
Pragul Hinge’s 23 off 11 swells Vidarbha’s second-innings total to 300 runs. Uttarakhand with a stiff challenge of shooting down 338. Whether it goes for an outright win remains to be seen.
- October 29, 2024 10:15Madhya Pradesh 13/0, trails by 119 vs Haryana
The task is cut out for the MP batters after their side conceded a 132-run deficit. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal’s rearguard stand led Haryana to 440 runs and frustrated the home team.
- October 29, 2024 10:02Maharashtra needs 101 runs to win
Mukesh Choudhary picks four wickets as Maharashtra wraps up Meghalaya for 185 runs in 55.5 overs in the second innings. The chase is expected to be straightforward for the batters.
- October 29, 2024 09:51Tamil Nadu 81/1, trails by 160 runs vs Chhattisgarh
N. Jagadeesan (35*) and Andre Siddarth (40*) leading the charge as Tamil Nadu puts up a better account of its batting. Still a long way behind, and obviously very unlikely to force a result, but Tamil Nadu would want to bat the day to get itself a point.
- October 29, 2024 09:48Himachal 500 vs Andhra 344
A 156-run advantage for the visiting Himachal thanks to Rishi Dhawan’s innings-salvaging 195 runs that came when his side was 124/4.
- October 29, 2024 09:46Assam 50/6, trails by 74 vs Delhi
A tame batting effort in the second innings sees Assam staring at an innings defeat. Only Shubham Mandal and Rishav Das, the two openers, have registered double digit scores. Harshit Rana with two wickets has led the bowling effort.
- October 29, 2024 09:28Bihar vs Karnataka
Vyshakh strikes now. The pacer removes Sraman Nigrodh to reduce Bihar to 6/2.
- October 29, 2024 09:21Tripura vs Mumbai
- October 29, 2024 09:12Bihar vs Karnataka
Bihar loses opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi early, with Koushik claiming the wicket in the first over.
- October 29, 2024 09:09Tripura vs Mumbai
Wicket! Royston Dias is cleaned up by Abhijit Sarkar. He started off with a first-ball four and was looking to swing at everything. Mumbai 13/3.Dhruva Prasad
- October 29, 2024 08:56Bengal vs Kerala Day 3 Report
- October 29, 2024 08:56Bihar vs Karnataka
Karnataka declares with a lead of 144. Looks like the visiting team is going for an outright win.
- October 29, 2024 08:54Tripura vs Mumbai Day 4 begins
- October 29, 2024 08:54Tripura vs Mumbai Day 3 Report
- October 29, 2024 08:45Bihar vs Karnataka Day 3 Report
- October 29, 2024 08:36TN vs CHG Day 3 report
